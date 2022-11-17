ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets players deny ‘liking’ anti-Zach Wilson tweets

Reports have been swirling that New York Jets players are unhappy with the way Zach Wilson carried himself after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the Twitter activity of some of those players seemed to support that. Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers “liked” a tweet on Sunday...
The Spun

Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts

ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night. On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife. Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light. “As...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

