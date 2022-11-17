Read full article on original website
Here are the top contenders to take over the Washington Commanders if Dan Snyder sells up, from Jeff Bezos to Kevin Durant
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring the idea of selling the franchise. According to a report from Forbes published in early November, the 57-year-old has hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale and has had "at least four calls from groups interested in buying the team." The...
NFL insider provides insight on likelihood of Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are coming off an unexpected win over the Philadelphia Eagles with fans focused on a possible future
Washington’s reported plan for Carson Wentz revealed
The Washington Commanders entered Sunday having won three of their last four games, all with Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback. Their hot play has led to some questions about what the team will do when Carson Wentz is cleared to return. As of now, they are not planning to...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Roger Goodell issues stern warning to NFL teams after Titans’ Todd Downing DUI incident
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams, warning them of “significant discipline” if they are found to violate the league’s policy against alcohol not only at team facilities but also while traveling in team planes and buses. Goodell issued the warning after Tennessee Titans...
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Strong irony surrounding Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Washington stood 1-4 and winning 12-7 in Chicago, starting quarterback Carson Wentz broke a finger on his passing hand. Enter Taylor Heinicke who has led the Commanders to three wins in their last four games, evening their record at 5-5. Coach Ron Rivera has yet to make a public statement...
Jets players deny ‘liking’ anti-Zach Wilson tweets
Reports have been swirling that New York Jets players are unhappy with the way Zach Wilson carried himself after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the Twitter activity of some of those players seemed to support that. Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers “liked” a tweet on Sunday...
Look: ESPN Denies On-Air Beef Between Analysts
ESPN has denied an apparent on-air beef between analysts on Saturday night. On Saturday, ESPN college football analysts Peter Burns and Benjamin Watson appeared to get into it on the air, with Burns making a joke about Watson's wife. Burns made a comment on Watson's suit being too light. “As...
Stefon Diggs had interesting sideline conversation with Sean McDermott
The Buffalo Bills got off to a very slow start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and a mid-game chat between Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott may have helped the team get things moving in the right direction. Diggs was not targeted until late in the first...
Ron Rivera on why he's sticking with Taylor Heinicke: 'Winning'
When Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz fractured a finger on his throwing hand in a Week 6 win against the Chicago Bears, a door opened for backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Wentz hadn’t played well in his first six weeks with Washington. He had some good moments, but he also struggled....
Twitter reacts to Commanders' win over Texans
What a difference six weeks make in the NFL world. After Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the sky was falling. Fans wanted head coach Ron Rivera fired. They thought offensive coordinator Scott Turner was the worst in the NFL and were already looking toward the 2022 NFL draft.
