United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
US News and World Report
U.S. Working to Sign on to Loss and Damage Agreement - Sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
US News and World Report
Collapsed FTX Owes Nearly $3.1 Billion to Top 50 Creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
Oil rebounds from early plunge after Saudis deny OPEC+ output report
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded from early losses on Monday after Saudi Arabia denied a report it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.
51% of Shoppers Cutting Back on Black Friday This Year — What To Do With the Money You Save
Soaring inflation in 2022 has convinced more than half of U.S. consumers to spend less this Black Friday compared to last year, according to a new survey from consumer research platform Attest. Those...
Black Friday 2022: Save up to $1,099 on our favorite portable solar power products
Bluetti offers expandable, flexible, high-capacity portable solar power. Save up to $1,099 during its Black Friday sales event.
US News and World Report
Western Balkan Mafia Networks Now Key Actors in Regional, EU Drug Trade-Study
(Reuters) - Criminal networks in the Western Balkans have become key actors in both regional and European Union drug markets, a report by the bloc's drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday. The report showed that the strategic geographical position of countries such as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and...
US News and World Report
FTX Shows Need to Regulate Crypto Before It Gets Big, Says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
US News and World Report
Younger Chinese Are Spurning Factory Jobs That Power the Economy
SHENZHEN (Reuters) - Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For his father's generation, factory work was a lifeline out of rural poverty....
US News and World Report
Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Rocket Debris From Filipino Navy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China's coast guard forcibly seized apparent Chinese rocket debris that was being towed by the Philippine navy, in the latest confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the...
US News and World Report
JP Morgan Remains World's Biggest Systemically Important Bank
LONDON (Reuters) -JP Morgan remains the world's most systemically important bank according to the latest rankings from the G20's Financial Stability Board published on Monday. The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world's biggest lenders to hold an extra buffer of capital, calibrated across five 'buckets', and undergo tougher scrutiny of operations.
US News and World Report
U.S. Grants $1.1 Billion to Keep Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Open
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Monday it has approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California, as part of its effort to fight climate change. The Pacific Gas & Electric plant, which was set...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Aircraft Lessors Sue Insurers for $6.5 Billion Over Trapped Russian Planes
LONDON (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firms are suing dozens of insurers for around $6.5 billion in a string of lawsuits over the loss of hundreds of aircraft stuck in Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. More than 400 leased planes worth around $10 billion are unable to leave Russia after...
US News and World Report
Disney's Iger May Have to Cut Costs as Streaming Loses Money
(Reuters) - Saving Walt Disney Co this time will require Bob Iger to show off a different side to his character. The legendary chief executive who transformed Disney into the most powerful entertainment company on the planet will need to show how quickly he can cut costs and restore profitability, analysts say.
US News and World Report
PM Sunak Says Britain Will Not Pursue Trade Ties That Rely on EU Alignment
BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -Britain will not pursue any trading relationship with the European Union that relies on the country aligning with the bloc's laws, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday after a newspaper reported his government was pursuing closer ties. "On trade, let me be unequivocal about this: under...
US News and World Report
Macron Hosts European CEOs to Counter US Move Temptation
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday will host a dinner with a number of European chief executives to convince them not to move production to the United States, where lower energy prices and the Inflation Reduction Act is proving a lure. European leaders have been alarmed by...
US News and World Report
'It's Over': Twitter France's Head Quits Amid Layoffs
PARIS (Reuters) -Twitter Inc's head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, whose new owner Elon Musk recently fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts at the company. "It's over," Viel tweeted on Sunday, thanking his team in France, which he led for...
