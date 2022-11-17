ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Advocate

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.
Salon

Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it

As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
ARIZONA STATE

