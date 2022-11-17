Read full article on original website
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business
Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
CNN — A New York judge threw out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of...
The end of the road for Donald Trump
For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Advocate
Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
Trump Keeps Musing About Journalists Being Raped in Prison — He’s Not Joking
Donald Trump ended his pre-midterm rally blitz in disgusting fashion, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “an animal,” championing the death penalty, and giddily imagining the prison rape of the journalist who reported on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “The leaking from the Supreme...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
If our political and legal systems worked, there wouldn't be a Donald Trump 2024 campaign
Trump's delay tactics keep coming, and we're running out of time to prove to Americans that our legal system can deliver impartial justice.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
CNN — A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael...
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
Trump Jr. spreads conspiracy theory that McConnell wanted Masters and Lake to lose
Donald Trump Jr., son of former US President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 27, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) One day after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was projected to win re-election in Arizona, Donald Trump, Jr. is spreading...
Trump lashes out at special prosecutor announcement, says he will not 'partake'
“For six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday.
Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
US News and World Report
Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Daily Beast
Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor
Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to attacks from Donald Trump as Trump launches presidential campaign
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed “noise” from former President Donald Trump while speaking at Fort Walton Beach High School on Tuesday. DeSantis responded to Trump calling him an “average governor” after he won a second term as Florida's top executive.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge dismisses Vindman witness intimidation suit against Giuliani and Trump Jr.
A federal judge for the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., dismissed a lawsuit brought by retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman that accused Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attorney Rudy Giuliani, and others of witness intimidation and retaliation in connection to Vindman's congressional testimony against the former president.
Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.
Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it
As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
