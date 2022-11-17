Read full article on original website
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
Home Depot: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Home Depot HD. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.9 per share. On Wednesday, Home Depot will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Russian Parliament Passes Law To Impose Fine Up To 5M Roubles To Quash 'LGBT Propaganda'
Russian parliament passed the third and final reading of a law introduced in 2013 to quash the promotion of “LGBT propaganda“ on Thursday. What Happened: The law passed by Russia's lower house expands an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” among children by banning it among people of all age groups, reported Reuters.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enovix Corporation - ENVX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") ENVX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Enovix and certain of its...
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings
AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy HireQuest Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HireQuest HQI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share. On Wednesday, HireQuest will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Kansas pension fund takes small loss after investment in cryptocurrency company FTX
Kansas' pension fund reported a small investment in the ill-fated cryptocurrency company FTX, a spokesperson for the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System said Monday. The fund's exposure, or investment, in FTX and its affiliated companies was $187,400, Kristen Basso, a KPERS spokesperson, said in an email. That accounts for 0.0008% of the pension...
