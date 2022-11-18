Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced.

The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced.

Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a friend walked him in a stroller in the area of Q Street and 12th Street in Merced. When officers arrived, they found Darius suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital where officials said he died. Investigators note that the intended target was the man who accompanied the mother and baby Darius.

Merced Police say through surveillance videos, they were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle which lead them to an address in south Merced on the 200 Block of Zion Canyon Court.

Upon investigation, officials say they were able to identify the driver who happened to be a 17-year-old male juvenile who was later booked into the Merced County Juvenile Hall.

Investigators say they were then able to identify the shooting suspect as Motshwane, a known gang member, and located him in Gilroy.

With the help of the Gilroy Police Department and their affiliates, officers say they were able to take Motshwane into custody and book him.

