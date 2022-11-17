ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver's aging trash collection trucks, lack of drivers could doom new 'pay-as-you-throw' program

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Denver's new trash collection program may be foundering before it even launches.

The pay-as-you-throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June, faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure may not be able to meet the program's requirements, according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien.

A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates of job vacancy and a fee that is not sustainable long term.

The city already struggles to keep up with waste removal, O'Brien said.

“Given the city’s strained resources, the expansion of recycling and compost service next year will be a significant burden that might not come with the hoped-for environmental benefits," O’Brien said.

The most immediate concern highlighted by O'Brien is the aging and unreliable fleet of garbage trucks. Nearly half are within two years of reaching their estimated usable life, according to the auditor.

Trucks are expected to last eight years, but one Denver truck is 18 years old, the auditor said.

O'Brien said the city's waste management officials have no long-term fleet management strategy or regular replacement schedule "despite being fully aware of the extra costs to the city to maintain an aging fleet."

"Drivers told our auditors that equipment failures had kept them from completing their scheduled routes in the past six months," he said.

Maintenance on vehicles has cost the city $10 million between 2019 and 2021. Meanwhile, new trucks cost $350,000, according to the report.

Compounding this issue is the vacancy rate among Denver's waste collection drivers, the auditor said.

"The city had a 21% vacancy rate among drivers as of June 2022," the report said. "That vacancy rate could nearly double in 2023 as more positions are needed for expanded recycling and compost service under volume-based pricing."

Factors contributing to the vacancy rate include wages, which O'Brien said are often higher at private companies, making it more challenging for the city to recruit drivers with a commercial license. The vacancies can also be attributed to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staffing shortages already mean requiring current employees to work overtime just to complete routes, and some have had to volunteer in their time off to clear illegal dumping sites as well, according to O'Brien.

"Overworking our drivers and inspectors will not lead to the best outcomes for them or for our residents because of missed routes and other errors," he said.

Supporters said the pay-as-you-throw program is meant to alleviate some financial challenges by charging between $9 and $21, depending on the size of a trash collection bin. However, O'Brien said the fee is "significantly lower" than what other cities with similar programs charge.

Additionally, the enhanced services may lead to failing to achieve the program's environmental goals.

"Because of existing challenges and unresolved future issues, the new program may not be effective at achieving the city’s goal to increase Denver’s waste diversion rate," the report said. "The program will put increased demand on the city’s aging fleet and limited staff. And more trucks on the road will cause more pollution, which the city may not offset."

O'Brien recommends the city create a strategic plan, develop a lifecycle program for trucks and address staffing gaps for drivers, inspectors and other professionals.

“I think the solid waste team shares many of our concerns about its preparation for the upcoming expanded services in 2023,” Auditor O’Brien said.

Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure said it is committed to meeting the challenges.

"Through the audit process, the (Solid waste management division) has committed to updating its strategic plan and to continuous improvement in routing, staffing, data collection, and performance monitoring," the unit told The Denver Gazette. "Denver is taking unprecedented steps to hire drivers and create new efficiencies, while working to acquire an American Public Works (APWA) certification to demonstrate compliance with industry best practices."

"Denver is poised to become an industry leader in its implementation of a volume based trash collection program," the unit added. "We acknowledge it will be challenging and imperfect in a post-pandemic world, but we won’t let that challenge deter us."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Gucci opens in Cherry Creek

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. Now open. Gucci opened a new location in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 E. 1st Ave.,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver

Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver gas prices fall for Thanksgiving week

Here's something to be thankful for during this Thanksgiving week: falling gas prices. And Santa may deliver even lower prices by Christmas. Average gasoline prices in Denver fell 10 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged $3.22 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of gas stations in Denver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council preview: Public hearing on proposed 27th and Larimer tax increment areas

The Denver City Council will examine a proposal that would impose a moratorium on mobile home parks as a way to preserve affordable housing, and they'll listen to the public regarding the creation of an urban redevelopment area (URA) in the 2700 block of Larimer Street in Five Points. If approved, the redevelopment would be paid through tax increment financing (TIF).
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Bicyclist injured in car crash on Sheridan Boulevard

A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post. As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's gay community sickened, steeled by Club Q killing spree

On Friday, The Center on Colfax held its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance to acknowledge at least 70 known deaths of trans people from violence or suicide over the past year. And on Sunday, Rex Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region, woke up to the horrifying news that a gunman had killed five people and injured at least 18 at a popular gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

How long will snow last in Denver?

Get ready for another round of snow in the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issue Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Thursday and Friday due to the cold and snow coming with this storm system.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. THANKSGIVING EVENTS Nov. 23: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com. Nov. 24: Turkey Trot — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary, 3470 County Road 7, Erie, $40; tinyurl.com/3mbnrhb6. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy