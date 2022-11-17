Denver's aging trash collection trucks, lack of drivers could doom new 'pay-as-you-throw' program

Denver's new trash collection program may be foundering before it even launches.

The pay-as-you-throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June, faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure may not be able to meet the program's requirements, according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien.

A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates of job vacancy and a fee that is not sustainable long term.

The city already struggles to keep up with waste removal, O'Brien said.

“Given the city’s strained resources, the expansion of recycling and compost service next year will be a significant burden that might not come with the hoped-for environmental benefits," O’Brien said.

The most immediate concern highlighted by O'Brien is the aging and unreliable fleet of garbage trucks. Nearly half are within two years of reaching their estimated usable life, according to the auditor.

Trucks are expected to last eight years, but one Denver truck is 18 years old, the auditor said.

O'Brien said the city's waste management officials have no long-term fleet management strategy or regular replacement schedule "despite being fully aware of the extra costs to the city to maintain an aging fleet."

"Drivers told our auditors that equipment failures had kept them from completing their scheduled routes in the past six months," he said.

Maintenance on vehicles has cost the city $10 million between 2019 and 2021. Meanwhile, new trucks cost $350,000, according to the report.

Compounding this issue is the vacancy rate among Denver's waste collection drivers, the auditor said.

"The city had a 21% vacancy rate among drivers as of June 2022," the report said. "That vacancy rate could nearly double in 2023 as more positions are needed for expanded recycling and compost service under volume-based pricing."

Factors contributing to the vacancy rate include wages, which O'Brien said are often higher at private companies, making it more challenging for the city to recruit drivers with a commercial license. The vacancies can also be attributed to lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staffing shortages already mean requiring current employees to work overtime just to complete routes, and some have had to volunteer in their time off to clear illegal dumping sites as well, according to O'Brien.

"Overworking our drivers and inspectors will not lead to the best outcomes for them or for our residents because of missed routes and other errors," he said.

Supporters said the pay-as-you-throw program is meant to alleviate some financial challenges by charging between $9 and $21, depending on the size of a trash collection bin. However, O'Brien said the fee is "significantly lower" than what other cities with similar programs charge.

Additionally, the enhanced services may lead to failing to achieve the program's environmental goals.

"Because of existing challenges and unresolved future issues, the new program may not be effective at achieving the city’s goal to increase Denver’s waste diversion rate," the report said. "The program will put increased demand on the city’s aging fleet and limited staff. And more trucks on the road will cause more pollution, which the city may not offset."

O'Brien recommends the city create a strategic plan, develop a lifecycle program for trucks and address staffing gaps for drivers, inspectors and other professionals.

“I think the solid waste team shares many of our concerns about its preparation for the upcoming expanded services in 2023,” Auditor O’Brien said.

Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure said it is committed to meeting the challenges.

"Through the audit process, the (Solid waste management division) has committed to updating its strategic plan and to continuous improvement in routing, staffing, data collection, and performance monitoring," the unit told The Denver Gazette. "Denver is taking unprecedented steps to hire drivers and create new efficiencies, while working to acquire an American Public Works (APWA) certification to demonstrate compliance with industry best practices."

"Denver is poised to become an industry leader in its implementation of a volume based trash collection program," the unit added. "We acknowledge it will be challenging and imperfect in a post-pandemic world, but we won’t let that challenge deter us."