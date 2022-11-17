Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
'They're going to be a lion.' Kentucky anticipates motivated Gonzaga team in top-five matchup
When Mark Few assembled Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule – a treacherous, unique slate of games played on aircraft carriers, in hostile road environments, against perennial blue bloods and recent national champions alike – it seemed probable the veteran coach would have opportunities to learn about his team’s composure both after statement wins and tough losses.
nbcrightnow.com
Key matchup: Tshiebwe-Timme battle is intriguing, but Kentucky backcourt also poses challenge for Gonzaga
The All-American big men may be the ones luring viewers to their television sets, but it’s conceivable the hero of Sunday’s Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Arena will be someone not named Drew Timme or Oscar Tshiebwe. As the 2022-23 Bulldogs have learned through three games, there’s probably a...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga edged Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe when he was a Mountaineer
Gonzaga has faced Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe before, but he was wearing a different uniform at the time. Tshiebwe, Derek Culver and Gabe Osabuohien formed an imposing frontcourt at West Virginia, which pushed the top-ranked Zags before falling 87-82 in the Jimmy V Classic in December 2020 in Indianapolis.
Card Chronicle
Louisville Falls to Gonzaga in OT 79-67
Louisville ended Gonzaga’s season last year and came into the Battle 4 Atlantis like it was a bit of a grudge match. Things started off chippy. There were three technicals called in the first half. The Cards had 15 of their 20 turnovers in the first half but still went into halftime just down 28-29.
nbcrightnow.com
SPORTS BKC-KENTUCKY-TENN 10 LX
Former Zag, Wildcat forward Kyle Wiltjer big fan of Gonzaga-Kentucky series. Kyle Wiltjer has a national championship ring from his two seasons at Kentucky and a pair of AP All-America honors from his two seasons at Gonzaga. When Wiltjer heard the Zags and Wildcats scheduled a two-game series – later extended to six games over the next six seasons – he was thrilled to see a long-overdue clash of his two alma maters. The first installment takes place Sunday at the Spokane Arena.
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville vs. Gonzaga
It’s a rematch from last year’s NCAA tournament second round in this year’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Unfortunately, there’s no TV for this 7:30 tip-off, but all tournament games will be streamed at FloHoops.com. A $30 monthly subscription is required. FloSports does not offer free trials. Lame.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga men's cross country finish program-best 13th place a NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – A change of strategy produced improved results for the Gonzaga University men’s cross country team Saturday at the NCAA Division I Championships. The 15th-ranked Bulldogs, who placed their first two finishers in the top 100 and the third at 101 in the 255-runner field, scored 400 points for a program-best 13th-place national finish.
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Gonzaga Prep graduate Sam Lockett III grabs pair of interceptions in WSU's win over Arizona
The junior safety from Spokane had his finest performance as a Cougar, snagging two of his team’s four interceptions against Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, who started for WSU over the past two seasons. Lockett jumped an ill-advised pass deep down the middle and returned the pick 31 yards. WSU cornerback Derrick Langford Jr. recorded a pick-6 on the ensuing Arizona possession. Lockett added another takeaway a drive later. De Laura led a long series that reached the red zone, but he and a receiver miscommunicated on a crossing route, and Lockett was well-positioned to make the interception. The Wildcats were deflated by the three consecutive interceptions, which allowed WSU to open up a 25-point lead late in the third quarter. Lockett contributed five tackles, including one for loss.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington Eagles at Idaho Vandals
Things to watch: No. 21 Idaho must avoid upset against Idaho State to keep playoff hopes alive. The Football Championship Subdivision playoffs remain a goal for the Idaho Vandals, who made the tournament in 10 of 11 seasons between 1985-95 and reached the semifinals in 1988 and 1993, before embarking on a two-decade run in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Since returning to the FCS and the Big Sky Conference in 2018, Idaho could not post a winning season, until now.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane school leader named Washington's Superintendent of the Year
Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard has been selected as the Washington Superintendent of the year. Swinyard says he’s hopeful the award will put attention on the work the district is doing as a whole to improve outcomes for all students. “Regardless of the purpose, or reason, any time...
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
lakelandhawkeye.com
Four-Day School Week
Post Falls School District officials have been discussing transitioning their school week from five days to four days. Currently, 78 of the 176 districts and charter schools in Idaho are on a four-day school week schedule. For the schools that do have four-day attendance, there has been “no noticeable change...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
lakelandhawkeye.com
One Small Trim for Man; One Giant Leap for Rathdrum
There is never a worse feeling than having to attend school after a bad haircut. A hairstyle is one of the most critical components of a person’s appearance. When glancing at someone for the first time, a haircut may be the primary physical trait that is noticed. This is why everyone must have someone to cut their hair whom they trust and are comfortable with.
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Chronicle
Unclaimed Remains of 133 Veterans and Relatives Brought to Final Rest in Washington State Veterans Cemetery
On Wednesday, the ashes of 106 veterans unclaimed by their families were brought to their final resting place at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. "People go unclaimed for various reasons," said Rob Goff, CEO of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association, during Wednesday's ceremony. "Sometimes it's just too hard for families to come back, too physically painful for them to return to the funeral home and pick up their loved ones. Sometimes there's just nobody left."
Three dead in crash on US 95 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Three people died in a car crash near Coeur d’Alene Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a Subaru Legacy and Ford F550 were involved in a head-on collision on US 95 near milepost 423 at around 5:30 p.m. ISP says the Ford left the northbound lanes and entered the southbound lanes, hitting the Subaru. The driver...
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
KHQ Right Now
Spo-Kate breaks down what there is to do in Spokane this weekend, Nov.18-21
Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Visit Spokane's Kate Hudson breaks down the big things you should have on your radar. Nov. 18: Santa arrives at River Park Square at 6 p.m. (events begin at 4 p.m.) Nov. 19: Merry & Magical Holiday Parade in downtown Spokane...
