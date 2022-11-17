SALT LAKE CITY, UT – In a world full of stress it is super important that everybody gets the help they need to get through life. This is what Joe Speredon thought when he moved to Utah. He missed the group of friends he had back at his previous home. So, he started the Utah Men’s Circle, a club that gets together and does activities that range from crazy and exciting to things like meditation. He made this club to give guys a place to comfortable and to be able to be vulnerable. Its super hard for men to be vulnerable sometimes, he describes it as he was “conditioned” to hide his feelings and he wants to break that and have a place where men can heal together. A typical circle event will happen in random places, and they are different every time. They include text message check-ins to allow them to rant to their fellow circle members if needed. With all this support it all comes free at no cost.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO