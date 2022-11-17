Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Special Report: Surviving The Holidays-Relatively Speaking
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Does the thought of gathering with family this holiday season already have you say “uncle?” Or are you reaching for the “aunt acid” to help sooth your anxious tummy? Holiday gatherings can be overwhelming, triggering and even traumatic for some people. Watch an ABC4 News special report – “Surviving The Holidays: Relatively Speaking” today on ABC4 News at 6 p.m. for tips on how to manage your anxiety, deal with stress and possible family conflicts.
KTVX/KUCW Holiday Feast Sweepstakes
Salt Lake City, Utah — Tune in to GMU at 6:00 AM (MST) for the code word of the day. Then go to ABC4.com to enter for the chance to win $100 in Harmon’s gift cards to help with your holiday feast shopping! Watch ABC4 News Midday at Noon to listen for your name to be called as our daily winner.
No hair? Not a care. Get a toupee!
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) There seems to be a sense of shame and guilt surrounding men wearing toupees and using cosmetics in general. Emily Cheney is normalizing men doing things to raise their confidence. Toupees have come a long way in the last decade, and for those with hair loss it is an ideal solution that looks and behaves naturally.
Good Morning Utah Holiday Feast Giveaway
Don’t miss Good Morning Utah‘s Holiday Feast Giveaway happening this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning on ABC4 Utah. Watch Good Morning Utah during the 6 a.m. hour for a holiday code word of the day. Then enter that code word on ABC4.com/contests for the chance to win $100 in Harmons Gift Cards to help with your holiday feast! There’s a new winner each morning so be sure to watch Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 6 a.m. only on ABC4 Utah!
Empowering men to communicate in their relationships
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Motivational speaker and author Rob Sirstin shares the must have for proper communication and comprehension within relationships. Navigating conflict in relationships with your partner can be challenging but fortunately, Sirstin shares what can be done to maintain a healthy and long-lasting relationship. Accoring...
Empowerment club for men
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – In a world full of stress it is super important that everybody gets the help they need to get through life. This is what Joe Speredon thought when he moved to Utah. He missed the group of friends he had back at his previous home. So, he started the Utah Men’s Circle, a club that gets together and does activities that range from crazy and exciting to things like meditation. He made this club to give guys a place to comfortable and to be able to be vulnerable. Its super hard for men to be vulnerable sometimes, he describes it as he was “conditioned” to hide his feelings and he wants to break that and have a place where men can heal together. A typical circle event will happen in random places, and they are different every time. They include text message check-ins to allow them to rant to their fellow circle members if needed. With all this support it all comes free at no cost.
Local men’s beard care products
UTAH COUNTY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The best beard products in Utah are here to save your beard! Jordan Barclay, Rich Evans and Daniel Evans spoke about the products of Fellas Chop Shop and the seemingly magic results. With products that focus on the skin rather than just...
5 essential tips to stay safe while driving on Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Around all the excitement of the holidays, more drivers are on Utah roads trying to keep up with seasonal routines. Sadly, this surge in travel makes commuting much more dangerous, and drivers must follow the rules of the road to ensure everyone’s safety.
Generous donation to local students and their families made by Cache Valley Creamery
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While we enter the season of giving, it’s important to remember that giving is never out of season. The spirit of generosity is in no short supply this fall, as a long-time brand for high-quality cheese — Cache Valley Creamery — partnered with the Utah Food Bank and the Salt Lake Education Foundation to make a difference in the community with a donation event on November 16th.
Dishing with the Dudes on International Men’s Day
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Saturday, Nov. 19 is International Men’s Day. There is no better way to commemorate than to dish with some of Utah’s most prominent and talented dudes. Radio Personality Frankie Corrigan from 97.1 ZHT, Shawn Vierra and Josh Downs, both from the Love Hard Foundation, chatted with GTU hosts Nicea DeGering and Surae Chinn for a guy’s perspective.
2 workers injured after explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport construction site
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a construction explosion Friday morning at Salt Lake City International Airport that left two workers with burn injuries. The incident took place at a construction site near Concourse B, according to Nancy Volmer, director of communication for...
