The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating three white-tailed deer that were shot and left to waste South of Potlatch. The first deer was found on September 18th while the second and third deer were found on November 14th. Officers believe the same person shot all of the deer. No meat was taken. The deer were found near Rock Creek Road. Anyone with information about the case is to call the Idaho Citizens Against Poaching Hotline 1-800-632-5999.

POTLATCH, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO