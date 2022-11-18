Read full article on original website
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is getting rid of pre-round friendly fire, among several quality-of-life updates
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is bringing multiple quality-of-life updates to the game, improving several aspects to improve the experience for the player base. Operation Solar Raid is the final operation of the year and is ending 2022 with dozens of changes and updates. One of the most notable changes is the removal of friendly fire during the preparation phase, removing the chances of damaging a teammate before the round begins.
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.
Where to find Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has many interesting items trainers can give their Pokémon to hold, and some of them, like Safety Goggles, can be incredibly useful tools in battle. Safety Goggles prevent damage from weather effects and powder—the latter of which refers to powder and spore moves such...
Marvel Snap’s next season will bring new cards and fix collection progress
The Warriors of Wakanda season in Marvel Snap is halfway through. But the upcoming season, The Power Cosmic season, will bring long-awaited changes to the way cards are acquired, as well as 16 new cards, according to an announcement made today via Marvel Snap‘s official blog. Developer Second Dinner...
Where to find gas masks in DMZ
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players get to experience a new mode called DMZ outside of the traditional battle royale modes in Warzone 2. DMZ is designed to be an extraction mode heavily relying on the narrative of MW2. DMZ is a free-to-play mode where you can complete different contracts, participate in world activities, and extract with a bag full of essential items. Similar to the battle royale, you’ll find various items like UAVs, self-revive kits, gas masks, stims, and much more.
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
G2 player points to 3 maps Valve should have added to CS:GO’s map pool instead of Anubis
One CS:GO player isn’t fond of the latest change to the map pool. Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen, the in-game leader for G2 Esports, criticized the addition of Anubis to the active map pool in an interview with Blix.GG today. The Dane believes Valve has plenty of better maps it could have added to the pool instead of Anubis.
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
Black Friday sale gives an opportunity to Apex Legends players who want Heirlooms
The Black Friday sale in Apex Legends usually brings about new and returning cosmetics for players to buy, bundled together to potentially be appealing to people who want to get their hands on rarer items that haven’t been around in the store for a while. But there’s a bigger catch in this store for other players: Apex Packs.
FPS streamers pile on the payload: Timmy and Summit1g face off in $25K Overwatch 2 showdown
After Overwatch 2 fans are finished celebrating Thanksgiving this year, they’ll be able to relax and nurse their food babies the next day while they watch two FPS Twitch streamers and their teams face off in a fierce battle in a new tournament with a $25,000 prize on Nov. 25.
Destiny 2 players hit all community event milestones in around 24 hours amid grinding and glitches
Destiny 2’s new Eliksni Quarter community event started at reset yesterday. And shortly after today’s reset, fans hit the final milestone missing to finish the objectives required for the community event. The Eliksni Quarter community event allows players to deposit Captain’s Coins in a specific location in the...
These are all of the Let’s Get Kraken event challenges and rewards in Fall Guys season 3
It’s time for another new season in Fall Guys, as the game’s third season since their free-to-play shift has officially gone live as of Nov. 22. The Sunken Secrets season has added five new rounds set in an underwater lost city, added a new ‘Dive Slide’ mechanic, and made a handful of quality-of-life improvements.
Best HCR 56 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various categories, and Light Machine Guns are one of them. There are six LMGs in the game, and not all of them are equally efficient. Some of these LMGs have a tough-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it difficult to get eliminations at mid to long-range. The HCR 56 is one of the most balanced LMGs in the game, and you must unlock this weapon first.
Apex Legends’ holiday gift to players? A change to skill-based matchmaking
With the winter holidays quickly approaching, many video game fans are looking forward to the perfect gifts for themselves and the other gamers in their lives. Luckily for fans of Apex Legends, the devs over at Respawn have the perfect gift already in mind for their players: a change to skill-based matchmaking that will hopefully make life a little easier for people playing with their friends.
CoD players are already breaking Modern Warfare 2’s movement mechanics and it’s like something out of a horror movie
A group of Call of Duty players on PC is attempting to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement tech, and the ensuing videos posted on social media are just ridiculous. In what the group is calling the “G-Walk,” players from a community called Euphoria Dream are seemingly able to go prone and stand back up without a slow animation in between. It’s even affecting the way they use the dive mechanic, allowing them to stand back up immediately. It’s kind of scary in the sense that this is definitely unintended.
100 Thieves bids farewell to longest-tenured LCS star on second day of League free agency
After spending five years with the same team, veteran League of Legends player and long-time 100 Thieves member Ssumday will be starting for a new team in 2023. He, along with the Los Angeles team’s mid laner Abbedagge, AD carry FBI, and star support Huhi, have officially parted ways with the NA organization.
Twistzz details why mechanics aren’t as relevant in pro CS:GO anymore
Twistzz, one of the most mechanically gifted CS:GO players, thinks there’s almost no difference in terms of skill between the best players in the world and those who have still yet to reach the highest echelons. “At the end of the day, Counter-Strike is about aiming,” Twistzz said in...
What to do if Darktide keeps crashing every game
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to officially and fully release on Nov. 30. But fans who have pre-ordered the game can get their hands on it in a pre-launch beta version that’s available on Nov. 17. An issue that’s raised concerns with those who pre-ordered, however, has been the...
