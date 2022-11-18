ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH

The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
WESTFORD, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views

I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
GOFFSTOWN, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House

Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy