Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Body of Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found on Mount Lafayette, NH
The body of a Massachusetts woman who went missing while hiking Franconia Ridge was found Wednesday morning on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, 20, of Westford, Massachusetts became separated from her group at the Lafayette Place campground in Franconia Sunday and did not return at the designated time. NH Fish and Game was notified and a search was started.
Amesbury, Massachusetts, Getting a New Brewery and Restaurant, Outrider Beer Co., in 2023
A new brewery in town means a new beer to try...or many new beers. My favorite!. Downtown Amesbury, Massachusetts, will be the home to the Northshore's newest brewery: Outrider Beer Company. The brewery is at a perfect location, being right downtown and on the Powwow river. Outrider Brewery is set...
Join in the Holiday Spirit at the Sea Festival of Trees in Salisbury, Massachusetts
Get in the holiday spirit at the 10th annual Sea Festival of Trees at the Blue Ocean Music Hall Event Center in Salisbury, Massachusetts. If you have never been, you'd better make plans now, because it's a classic tradition for so many New Englanders. The event is a fundraiser for...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Water Country in Portsmouth, NH, Making Big Upgrades to Two Popular Water Slides
There are some big changes coming to Water Country in the 2023 season, and by the sound of things, it's going to be an experience, unlike anything you've ever seen on a waterslide in New England. An announcement was made in a press release from Water Country that two water...
Regulars at Greg’s Bistro in Hampton, NH Help Staff After Crash
Regular customers of Greg's Bistro in Hampton have put together a GoFundMe page to help the employees are temporarily without work after a pickup crash through the front door Saturday night. A pickup driven by Stephen Davis, 24, of Newburyport heading south veered across Lafayette Road and into the restaurant...
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022
Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
Pickup Smashes Into Front of Hampton, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Four people were hospitalized and six displaced after a pickup truck crashed through the front of a Hampton restaurant Saturday night, one of three similar incidents on Saturday. The white Chevrolet pickup that appears to have been heading south smashed into Greg's Bistro on the northbound side of Lafayette Road...
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House
Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places to visit to in 2023 by the travel site Travel Lemming. The coastal Maine town came in at number 15 on the list that includes destinations from across the globe. It's quite an amazing list to be a part of.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens
Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
EXCLUSIVE: Mike Love on Beach Boys Reunion Project & Favorite New England Memories
How is it that a region that typically gets three months of summer at most has such strong ties to The Beach Boys?. “I don’t know,” jokes the band’s lead singer, co-founder, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mike Love. “Maybe they’re lookin’ for some sunshine. Maybe they’re fantasizing about goin’ on a ‘Surfin’ Safari or something.”
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
Experience Magical, Unique Outdoor Igloo Dining at This Historic Massachusetts Inn
They call it "Inngloo Wonderland", and if you want to get off the beaten path, then you'll find a little adventure with cozy outdoor dining just 30 minutes northwest of Boston. The Inn at Hastings Park is in Lexington, Massachusetts, and yes, it's Lexington where the first shot of the...
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
