Akron, OH

Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers

By Stacy Jackson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Tracie Umbel
5d ago

I don't care about the color of his skin I think that's wonderful he's self taught and has cavs and browns as regular customers thats beautiful

7
Kronos
6d ago

..after all the resources and money spent on minorities, it still makes headlines when someone succeeds....it shouldn't be like this anymore.....

9
B - Man
5d ago

Why do I need to know what color his skin is. Just talk about the cooking

8
 

