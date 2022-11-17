Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 18, 2022
Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Claude Lawrence Ballard III for Battery on Law Enforcement, Felony Firearm and Fleeing
wtvy.com
Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills. On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.
unionspringsherald.com
Arrest made in burglary
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
WSFA
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
WTVM
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
