Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city.
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
michiganradio.org
A local Detroit group is hosting a free community organizing workshop this weekend
“Come as you are. Paper and pen is always helpful, but just be present and bring your whole self. Know that we're in this together and to really build community with each other while having it be a learning space.”. A group known for its housing development and community engagement...
ClickOnDetroit.com
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019
DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
Slalom's rapid Detroit growth is connected to an ongoing commitment to diversity
Headquartered in Seattle, Slalom LLC is a global consulting company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. But locally, Jennifer Ebenhoeh points to another number that makes her equally proud. “Slalom Detroit’s team has grown by 300% in the past couple of years,” reports Ebenhoeh, a managing director at Slalom, who...
therealdeal.com
Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development
Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
Detroiters protest substandard rental units as eviction rise
Dozens of Detroiters were out Friday, protesting Munoz Realty on Michigan Avenue. One of those protesting was Derek Grigsby.
chevydetroit.com
Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United. His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish. Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And...
Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores
Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores and is striving to create avenues for wealth to others. The post Black-Owned Cozie Fabric Softener Sheets Hits 20+ Metro Detroit Stores appeared first on BLAC Media.
Jim Gaffigan pokes fun at COVID, funerals and plane crashes at sold-out Detroit show
DETROIT - There aren’t too many people who can make thousands of others laugh out loud at once when talking about sensitive topics like death and destruction. For Jim Gaffigan, it was just another day at the office. The comedian, who has numerous Netflix specials, performed his first of...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location
YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
Chicago to Detroit Saturday? There’s a safer route and a very dangerous route
Heavy lake effect snow is going to continue Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is definitely a best choice for routes to drive to and from Chicago to Detroit. Here’s the route. The fastest route from Detroit to Chicago is usually I-94. This will be a very dangerous...
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
