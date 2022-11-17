ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.
Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
Young Fathers Standing United uplifts Detroit dads

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Restoring the hearts of fathers back to their children in order to create strong fathers that in turn will create strong families is the mission of Quan Fish, Founder and CEO of Young Fathers Standing United.  His passion was sparked when he worked in a juvenile detention center where he got to experience working with at-risk young men. "It lit a fire under me," explained Fish.  Both the young men and he grew up without fathers and in unstable homes. "We were pretty much predicted to be where they were. They were predicted to be there. And...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wing Fellas offers 15 sauces, 13 rubs at Ypsilanti location

YPSILANTI, MI -- Four years ago, Aadam Afzal had a routine. Each week, he would go to his local Wing Fellas, order 25 wings and polish them off in one sitting. “I was driving by from getting a haircut, and I just happened to see this little hole in the wall place, went in and tried it out,” Afzal said. “It’s been like that ever since. I would go out there at least on a weekly basis, sit down and polish off 25 wings – and they’re big.”
