Community helps blind Evansville veteran one day after losing belongings in robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department told 14 News on Tuesday that a veteran by the name of Ron Williams was robbed, and most of his belongings were cleared from his home. On Wednesday, Williams now has truckloads of new belongings, and our crews were there to see...
Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts charity event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts a style show to put a spotlight on a specific charity. This year, the show raised $7,000 for computers for the group, “Young And Established.”. The founder of Young and Established, Courtney Johnson, says the computers they have now...
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A Colorado community is mourning after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub. Authorities say five people died and 25 others were hurt in the attack. The suspect is in custody. Evansville police are looking for two people involved in a shooting at the Esquire Motel. Authorities...
‘Drums on the Ohio’ not happening in 2023, plans underway for 2024
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A post from the “Drums on the Ohio” Facebook page shows the event will not happen in 2023. Officials say it’s not being included in the 2023 Drum Corps International tour schedule. They say they hope to bring back the event in 2024,...
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading...
Owensboro Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil hosted after mass shooting at CO LGBTQ club
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Tri-State Alliance assembled a vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance. It came just a day after five people were murdered in an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Julie Robinson is non-binary and the president of Tri-State Alliance. She told 14 News on Monday that...
HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after an accident in Hopkins County. Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to an accident in the areas of Hanson and Jones Roads. The sheriff’s office says that Cheara Scott was involved in the single...
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
Few details revealed after southside shooting in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
Vanderburgh Co. discarded 159 mail-in ballots during midterm elections
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
New after-school program building opens at Vanderburgh Co. mobile home park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mobile home park has a new after-school program building. Organizers cut the ribbon inside the new space at Grandin Pointe. This is just off north St. Joe avenue. Thanks to the new building, officials say the after school program will be able to serve...
Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving celebrations begin this week, Logan’s Promise wants you to get home safe. The non-profit group was created to prevent drunk driving following the death of Logan Brown. During the holidays, the organization provides a code to get a discounted safe ride home through Lyft.
Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
City of Jasper closing 3rd St. for storm-sewer infrastructure installment
Sheriff's Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
