Evansville, IN

14news.com

Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts charity event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Each year, Tri-State Medical Alliance hosts a style show to put a spotlight on a specific charity. This year, the show raised $7,000 for computers for the group, “Young And Established.”. The founder of Young and Established, Courtney Johnson, says the computers they have now...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A Colorado community is mourning after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub. Authorities say five people died and 25 others were hurt in the attack. The suspect is in custody. Evansville police are looking for two people involved in a shooting at the Esquire Motel. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HCSO: Fatal car crash in Hopkins Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has died after an accident in Hopkins County. Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to an accident in the areas of Hanson and Jones Roads. The sheriff’s office says that Cheara Scott was involved in the single...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Few details revealed after southside shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are revealing very little details about a shooting that happened early Friday morning. Shortly after 4 o’clock Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sunburst Boulevard to reports of a shooting. According to a media release, officers spoke with a male victim that had been shot […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mail carrier arrested, accused of trafficking marijuana in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mail carrier in Henderson is facing charges after police say they saw her delivering a package to her own home. According to a press release, that USPS employee was identified as 28-year-old Destiny Thomas. Police say they discovered the package contained ten pounds of high-grade...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Historic Newburgh holding gingerbread house contest

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for the holidays, Historic Newburgh is hosting their second annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest will take place December 3 at “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”. They say the theme for this year is “Small Town Christmas”. They’ll have categories for under 13,...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Logan’s Promise offering discounted rides home for Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving celebrations begin this week, Logan’s Promise wants you to get home safe. The non-profit group was created to prevent drunk driving following the death of Logan Brown. During the holidays, the organization provides a code to get a discounted safe ride home through Lyft.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Former Henderson doctor admits to wrongfully accessing patient records, documents show

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Henderson doctor is on probation after documents show he confessed to improperly accessing patient records. A document filed with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure shows reports from Deaconess Privacy Department found Dr. Quang Nguyen admitted to looking up medical records on several occasions after breaking off a dating relationship.
HENDERSON, KY

