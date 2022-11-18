Late morning fire damages Daly City duplex

PIX Now 09:39

DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings and extinguished them after confirming no one was trapped inside, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, but a person, two cats and a dog were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.