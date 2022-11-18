ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Late morning fire damages Daly City duplex

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NERtt_0jF3P5Vg00

PIX Now 09:39

DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings and extinguished them after confirming no one was trapped inside, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, but a person, two cats and a dog were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Fire burns commercial building in Brentwood; 1 injured

BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
richmondstandard.com

Person suffers serious injuries in Richmond Parkway crash

A person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Richmond Parkway early Tuesday that caused one of the vehicles to roll over multiple times and end up down a steep embankment, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters. A rope system had to be used...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water issue in San Francisco prompts warning to avoid Geary at Blake

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The city of San Francisco issued an advisory alert urging the public to avoid the intersection of Geary Boulevard and Blake Street in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood just north of University of San Francisco.The advisory cites "water department activity" and that crews are on the scene. Traffic delays and detours are expected.For live traffic information visit 511.org.This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KRON4 News

Fire breaks out at Oakland encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are responding to the scene of an encampment fire in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire broke out at an encampment on the corner of East 12th Street and 14th Avenue on Sunday morning. The fire extended into a two-story building nearby. As of 2:12 […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area

In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
BAY POINT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue

OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person fatally struck by Caltrain near Burlingame station

BURLINGAME – Caltrain service has been stopped in San Mateo Wednesday night after a person was fatally struck on the tracks, officials said.A spokesperson from the agency said northbound train #415 struck a person south of the Burlingame station shortly after 7:30 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.The incident led to trains in both directions being stopped. Around 9 p.m., Main Track 2 was reopened through the area for single-tracking.According to the Caltrain spokesperson, there were 40 passengers on board the train, with no reported injuries.The incident is the 9th fatality on Caltrain this year.
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz murder victim identified, suspect arrested

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Santa Cruz was identified by investigators on Wednesday. Neoklis Koumides was murdered in the area of Cedar and Church streets around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Detectives said they determined a fight broke out between […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in indecent exposure incident at Brentwood store

BRENTWOOD – Police in Brentwood are searching for a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident at a store earlier this month.Officers were called to the Kohl's department store at 5511 Lone Tree Way around 6:40 p.m. on November 11 on reports of a man exposing himself. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.In a department social media post, police released surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to be walking around the store's shoe department. He is described as a male between the ages of 17-25, thin build, standing about 5'7" to 5'9".The video shows the suspect wearing a burgundy shirt with "distinct" lettering, royal blue shorts, black socks and red slides.Anyone who may know the suspect is urged to contact Detective Talley of the Brentwood Police Department at 925-809-7793. Tips can also be given to the department's dispatch at 925-809-7911.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police release photo of suspect in stabbing attack in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO (KPIX) -- Police in El Cerrito have released an image of person suspected of carrying out an unprovoked stabbing attack in the parking lot of Nations Giant Hamburgers on Nov. 12.          At approximately 8:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the hamburger restaurant at 6060 Central Ave. regarding a stabbing. Officers found a victim that had been stabbed "multiple" times in what appears to have been an unprovoked attack.The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his late 20s, about five feet ten inches tall, 180 pounds, with a well-trimmed mustache and goatee. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark sweatpants. He was last seen fleeing on foot.The suspect was armed with a folding pocket knife which has not been located.The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for the community's help in this investigation. If you have any information about this stabbing, please call the dispatch non-emergency line at (510) 237-3233 and ask to speak with an officer, or email investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.  
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy