Whitehall, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Lafayette holds off Lehigh in 158th meeting of football rivals

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Freshman Jamar Curtis ran 71 yards for a first-quarter touchdown, Billy Shaeffer returned an interception 50 yards for a score 57 seconds later and that was enough for Lafayette to beat Lehigh 14-11 on Saturday. Curtis’ long scoring run gave Lafayette (3-8, 3-3 Patriot League) a...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Windy weather knocks down trees

Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia University to hold turkey drive

READING, Pa. - Students and staff at Alvernia University will be handing out turkeys in Reading. The university will host its 35th annual Turkey Drive on Monday. Volunteers from Kennedy House and St. Margaret's School will be there to distribute turkeys. The event is sponsored by Jaindl Farms and Redner's...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Upper Milford

U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

KASD comments on Colorado shooting that killed grad

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — One of the five people killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend was a 2002 graduate of Kutztown Area High School in Berks County. On Monday, the school district released the following statement in response to the death of Derrick...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive Saturday. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Consignment and boutique shop opens in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning. Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street. The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more. The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots,...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
ALLENTOWN, PA

