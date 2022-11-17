Read full article on original website
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Windy weather knocks down trees
Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
KASD comments on Colorado shooting that killed grad
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — One of the five people killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs over the weekend was a 2002 graduate of Kutztown Area High School in Berks County. On Monday, the school district released the following statement in response to the death of Derrick...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lunch with Santa, ugly sweater party and other festive fun coming to downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday cheer is returning to the Queen City. Developer City Center Investment Corp. last week announced its lineup of holiday events, including a lunch with Santa and an ugly sweater party, planned for downtown Allentown. Activities include:. Lights in the Parkway Party Bus: Back by popular demand,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Allentown to feature appearances by Pip the Mouse, Santa
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony early next month. The “Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony - Powering the Season presented by PPL” will take place Saturday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ArtsPark in downtown Allentown, according to a news release from the city.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials identify man killed in Upper Nazareth Township crash
U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a crash in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County. Authorities said two cars collided around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Newburg Road and Gun Club Road. The coroner said Anthony Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township, died at the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
WFMZ-TV Online
Operation Christmas Child in full swing in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - It's not stockings, but shoeboxes, that are being filled with care for the holiday season in our area. Operation Christmas Child is in full swing. Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton is one of the places collecting shoe boxes that are filled with goodies for kids of all ages, such as school supplies, toys, and even toiletries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot
Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scranton School District to receive $10 million grant for West Scranton Intermediate School
As the Scranton School District begins a major renovation to West Scranton Intermediate School, the state will provide a $10 million boost. The project will receive the funds from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, state leaders announced late Friday. The total cost for the project, which includes creating classrooms with walls, is about $42 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
