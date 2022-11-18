Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) has taken the lead in an effort to create a safe, multiuse biking and walking path from the Borough of Gettysburg to the new Adams County Historical Society Facilities on Route 34 (Biglerville Road). A feasibility study for the best location and design of the trail is being conducted by C.S. Davidson, Inc., the borough engineering firm. The study is underway with numerous meetings with major landowners. Once the possible route locations have been narrowed, a public meeting will be held to get public input, especially from nearby homeowners. The trail study is being funded by a grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Endowment Trust. Once the study is completed, C.S. Davidson, Inc. will create a Trail Master Plan. This plan will analyze costs and considerations for at least two possible routes. The Master Plan will provide data that is needed to apply for grants to design and construct the trail. The cost of the Master Plan is being paid by HABPI and a matching grant from the South Mountain Partnership (SMP). HABPI is a nonprofit organization based in Adams County whose mission is to develop safe, accessible walking and bicycling trails and paths in Adams County.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO