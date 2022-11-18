Read full article on original website
Gettysburg proposed 2023 budget available for public inspection
The proposed Gettysburg Borough 2023 budget is available on the borough’s website for public viewing and comment. The budget will potentially be approved at the Dec. 12 council meeting. According to the borough, the budget highlighs are:. No Tax Increase. Two Additional Police Officers. Borough-wide Rezoning Project. Capital Projects...
Mary Furlong, activist and educator, dies
Rukhsana Rahman once asked a Peace Corps volunteer why there were so many former Corps volunteers from Gettysburg. “Mary Furlong,” was his answer. Diocese of Harrisburg Speech and Debate judges asked each other during an April competition how they got involved with the program. “Mary Furlong,” was almost everyone’s...
Obituary: Eugene Robert Diem
Eugene, Gene, Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Wellspan will not reopen Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop
Wellspan Health has confirmed that it has no plans to open the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop that was on Lincoln Square for many years. According to a hospital spokesperson, “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has made the difficult decision to end operations of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary thrift shop following a three-month period of considering potential relocation options that yielded no suitable sites.”
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
Adams County Housing Authority Seeks Landlords for voucher program
Adams County Housing Authority (ACHA) is seeking new landlords to participate in its Housing Choice Voucher program and is offering signing bonuses. The program is the federal government’s major method for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. The program is sometimes referred to by its old name “Section 8.” Families or individuals with vouchers are able to select their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, mobile homes, and apartments.
Obituary: Sarah J. Crawmer
Sarah J. Crawmer, 91, formerly of Union Mills, MD, died Sunday, Nov 20, 2022, at The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Dedication Day ceremony celebrates 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address
A collection of Gettysburg royalty – Park Superintendent Steve Sims, Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano, Gettysburg Foundation President Wayne Motts, Lincoln Fellowship President The Reverend Steve Herr, and Gettysburg Forum chair Harold Holzer – together with superstar historians John Meacham and Dr. Allen Guelzo, gathered in the National Cemetery today to celebrate the 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
The Shared History of the Musselman Family and the Adams County Fruit Industry
Nearly everyone, it seems, has heard the name Musselman and knows it is associated with food processing. Fewer know that there were two Musselmans involved, Christian H. Musselman (1880-1944) and Ivan Z. Musselman (1886-1963). And almost no person living today has heard about the third Musselman, Christian’s father, John Musselman (1858-1931). It was John who truly pioneered fruit processing in Adams County – not once, but twice.
Battlefield Preservation Association purchases land, will gift to Park Service
The Gettysburg National Military Park will soon have more land thanks to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association. The association recently purchased 50 acres of land across the road from the Historic Daniel Lady Farm on Route 116, Hanover Road, in Straban Township. Melvin Crouse, the land’s previous owner, valued preservation over development.
Budget; Stormwater expenses; Christmas Festival dominate Gettysburg Borough Council Meeting
Mayor Rita Frealing and the Gettysburg Borough Council last night honored Dave Reese, Parking Meter Maintenance and Laborer, for 41 years of service to the borough. Reese retired on November 2. Frealing said that since 1981 Reese had performed numerous services for the borough, including helping maintain the parking garage...
Railroad Display at Cross Keys Village Open To All
Starting on November 26 and throughout the holidays, the Harmony Ridge Railroad Club at Cross Keys Village will be holding open houses. Villagers’ families are welcome, and so are all our neighbors and friends in the greater community. This will be the first occasion for children of all ages...
Local nonprofits collaborate to reduce violence
Four community organizations in south-central Pennsylvania are teaming up with the national non-profit Urban Rural Action to launch Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence, an 18-month program to build new relationships across divides, implement projects that reduce risks of targeted violence, and raise community members’ awareness of targeted violence. The participating organizations are CONTACT Helpline, Just for Today Recovery & Veteran’s Support Services, Mediation Services of Adams County, and Suicide Prevention of York.
HABPI Earns Grants for Creating a Trail to ACHS Facilities
Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) has taken the lead in an effort to create a safe, multiuse biking and walking path from the Borough of Gettysburg to the new Adams County Historical Society Facilities on Route 34 (Biglerville Road). A feasibility study for the best location and design of the trail is being conducted by C.S. Davidson, Inc., the borough engineering firm. The study is underway with numerous meetings with major landowners. Once the possible route locations have been narrowed, a public meeting will be held to get public input, especially from nearby homeowners. The trail study is being funded by a grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Endowment Trust. Once the study is completed, C.S. Davidson, Inc. will create a Trail Master Plan. This plan will analyze costs and considerations for at least two possible routes. The Master Plan will provide data that is needed to apply for grants to design and construct the trail. The cost of the Master Plan is being paid by HABPI and a matching grant from the South Mountain Partnership (SMP). HABPI is a nonprofit organization based in Adams County whose mission is to develop safe, accessible walking and bicycling trails and paths in Adams County.
Christmas Festivities scheduled at the Gettysburg Rec Park
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) is joining in on the holiday cheer!. The Gettysburg Rec Park will be a part of A Gettysburg Christmas Festival being held throughout Gettysburg on Dec. 2 through 4, hosting activities held throughout the weekend for all ages.
Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary To Sponsor Holiday Greens Sale
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary is happy to announce they are once again able to sponsor the Holiday Greens Sale. This event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Friday, December 2, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will be held in Comm. Rooms B&C at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Please see below and the attached flier for additional details.
Obituary: Margaret M. Eckrich
Margaret M. Eckrich, age 92, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Green Ridge Village, Newville, …. For the complete obituary, please click here.
UASD moves to supporting tech and career center improvements
Upper Adams School District (UASD) School Board voted on Tuesday to contribute their share to finance improvements necessary to Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center. Justin Bruhn, Administrative Director of Cumberland Perry presented plans for the center’s facility improvement and expansion project. Enrollment for the career and tech...
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro
Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
