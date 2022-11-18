ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth

There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
I Got Passed By A Reindeer Jeep On London Road In Duluth

Add this to the list of things you don't see every day. I was driving over to my sister-in-law's yesterday for my niece's birthday when a jeep came racing past me on I-35 in the tunnels in East Duluth. It was dark in the tunnel, but I did notice something was hanging on the top rack of this Jeep.
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
New Movie Filming In Chisholm

These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media

After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates

It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade

The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
New Reporting Tool For Blocked R+R Crossings Like Those In Superior

I think we've all been there. Living (or more importantly - driving) in the Northland, we've probably all encountered a railroad crossing and waited while a train passed. This is especially true with the large number of railroad companies that operate multiple tracks throughout the region; it's hard not to encounter a crossing somewhere on your route.
