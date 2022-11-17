ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper reportedly in the driver's seat as Bullitt for Steven Spielberg

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago
The classic 1968 action drama Bullitt is getting an update for director Steven Spielberg, and Deadline reports he's put Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper in the driver's seat.

The trade reports Cooper will succeed the legendary stuntman-actor Steve McQueen in an all new adventure featuring McQueen's hard-nosed, hard-driving San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt.

A Star Is Born director Cooper is also producing the film, which is being executive produced by Steve McQueen's son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen.

Bullitt featured one of cinema's most famous car chases, with McQueen in his hunter green 1968 Mustang GT, pursuing baddies in a 1968 Dodge Charger through the famously hilly City By The Bay.

The chase — and the actual car — became so iconic that the car sold at auction in 2020 for more than $3.7 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

