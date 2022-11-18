Read full article on original website
KOMU
Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey as Missouri's next attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson named Republican Andrew Bailey as Missouri's next attorney general on Wednesday. Bailey, 41, currently serves as General Counsel to Gov. Mike Parson's office. Bailey started as deputy general counsel in 2019 and served as general council since 2021. He has also served as a Missouri...
KOMU
Missouri, Louisiana AGs set to depose Dr. Fauci in social media censorship lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is expected to depose Dr. Anthony Fauci Wednesday, as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the Biden administration. Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry allege information related to COVID-19, election integrity and other topics were censored on social media platforms, under the guise of combating “misinformation."
KOMU
Forecast: Passing showers on Thanksgiving Day
A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving day bringing a few showers and a cool down for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend ahead. It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri. Widespread rain can be expected throughout...
KOMU
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death of St. Louis teen
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — State officials say the operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the 400-foot drop tower...
KOMU
Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
KOMU
Regional farmers and growers benefit from CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen
COLUMBIA - A grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will help farmers and growers package their food for distribution through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. Funding will be put toward a new component of the shared kitchen called The Packing House. Farmers, growers and producers can use The Packing House to prepare, freeze and package crops for production, product distribution, and promotion.
KOMU
Forecast: A mild Thanksgiving week and Midwest travel looks good too!
This will be a much warmer week and as of now there will not be any major travel issues with any passing Midwest storm systems. Monday will begin chilly with developing southwest winds that help temps warm out of the 30s and 40 today and reach the middle 50s. There could be some cool wind chills during the morning. Overall, a pretty nice day!
