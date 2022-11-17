Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Steven Hoisington Jr.

A registered sex offender awaiting trial for allegedly failing to notify OPD he’d changed addresses is now accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the girl’s mother brought her to Medical Center Hospital on Monday morning after the child said Steven Hoisington Jr., 39, had shown her a sex toy. While waiting in the emergency room, the girl also told her mother Hoisington had asked her to kiss his penis.

During a sexual assault nurse examination, the girl told the nurse Hoisington had penetrated her with his fingers and showed her pornography, the report stated. Moreover, during a later forensic interview, the child said Hoisington had performed oral sex on her, digitally penetrated her multiple times and otherwise molested her.

Hoisington denied all of the allegations during an interview with an investigator on Tuesday and left the ECSO, according to the report.

Hoisington was booked into the Ector County jail Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony normally punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show Hoisington was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old child in Harris County in 2001 and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was arrested in May 2010 in Waller County on an aggravated robbery charge and in November 2011 in Houston on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge. He was sentenced to 10 years and two years in prison on those counts and they were run concurrently.

Hoisington was paroled in July 2019, according to DPS records.

In December 2019 Hoisington was indicted by an Ector County grand jury on one charge of failure to comply with registration requirements. According to the indictment, he failed to report in person to the Odessa Police Department to tell them about his intended change of address, his anticipated move date or the address itself.

He was released from the Ector County jail in October 2021 after posting a $25,000 surety bond and is still awaiting trial.

Hoisington is now being held on a $500,000 surety bond in the sexual assault case.