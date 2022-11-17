Read full article on original website
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
To visit a popular transit point into Spain, you have to go to Africa. There, you will find Melilla, a city perched on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea. Migrants spend years trying to get there. This has provoked severe border restrictions by Spanish officials. "Melilla today is like a...
Myanmar reportedly will release 4 foreigners as part of a broad prisoner amnesty
BANGKOK — Myanmar's military government said Thursday that it will release and deport several foreigners, including an Australian economist, an ex-British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker. Myanmar media says the releases are part of a broader amnesty of thousands to mark the country's National Day. Australian economist Sean Turnell...
Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest
Imran Khan, the populist prime minister voted out of power in Pakistan this spring, says he is intensifying protests against his removal. Khan and his followers have staged protests ever since Pakistan's parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept his defeat, he asked his followers to stage demonstrations while converging on the capital city, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend a U.N. deal to export needed food
ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days.
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
People from all over West Africa come to Rufisque in western Senegal to labor in the lettuce fields – planting seeds and harvesting vegetables. Here, dragonflies hover over neat green rows of plants. Young field workers gather near a fig tree for their midday break as sprinklers water the fields.
New Zealand lawmakers will vote on whether to lower the national voting age to 16
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers will take a vote on whether to lower the national voting age from 18 to 16, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. Her announcement came hours after the country's Supreme Court ruled that not allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to vote amounted to age discrimination.
ICE lifted its ban on family visits, but relatives still struggle to see loved ones
It takes months' worth of planning for José Hernandez's parents to visit him in immigration detention. The drive takes four hours and neither of his parents can drive. His father also needs permission to take time off work. But the biggest uncertainty has been whether the detention center will allow visitors at all.
The world generates so much data that new unit measurements were created to keep up
As ever more digital data is created and stored, the world needs more unit measurements to keep up with the ever-expanding numbers. To do so, the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures on Friday introduced four new prefixes to the International System of Units, or metric system: ronna (27 zeroes after the first digit) and quetta (30 zeroes), which are now at the top of the measurement range, and ronto (27 zeroes after the decimal point) and quecto (30 zeroes), which are now at the bottom.
The first satellites launched by Uganda and Zimbabwe aim to improve life on the ground
When Uganda's very first satellite was launched into space last week on Nov. 7, Bonny Omara, the lead engineer on the satellite development team, was filled with emotion. "I was watching it on TV, together with my Honourable Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation," he says. "It was really amazing and we hugged each other! To see my baby takeoff from the ground headed for the International Space Station — it's really a great feeling of my life."
Screams from Russia's alleged torture basements still haunt Ukraine's Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine — Just talking in Ukrainian could get them arrested and even tortured, residents say. Displaying a Ukrainian flag was out of the question. They say they suffered daily indignities and lived in fear during the Russian occupation of this southern Ukrainian city. "People didn't go into the...
Flying toilets! Sobering stats! Poo Guru's debut! Yes, it's time for World Toilet Day
I called a professor who specializes in sanitation to discuss World Toilet Day. He said, "You're asking about my favorite thing — indoor plumbing." Yeah, Kellogg Schwab, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who specializes in wastewater contaminants, left me no choice. I had to ask: Why is it your favorite thing?
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves dozens dead in Indonesia
At least 162 people have died after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, according to the country's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).
