Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Grammy Nominee Amy Allen Signs With Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global admin deal with Amy Allen, the singer-songwriter credited for writing top singles for Harry Styles (“Adore You,” “Matilda”), Halsey (“Without Me,” “Graveyard,” “Be Kind”), Selena Gomez (“Back to You”), and Lizzo (“If You Love Me”), among others. Allen is one of five nominees in the newly created songwriter of the year category at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023. She additionally received a nomination for album of the year (Lizzo’s “Special,” and Styles’ “Harry’s House”). “I’m beyond excited to be joining the Warner Chappell family in this next chapter of my songwriting...

