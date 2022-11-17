Last week during the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals, two more couples waltzed out of the ballroom. Trevor Donovan and his partner, Emma Slater, were sent home, along with actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart. I did predict the four couples that made it to the DWTS finale. Just saying! The remaining competitors will dance […] The post Dancing With The Stars Week 10 Finale Recap: Which Couple Is The Season 31 Mirrorball Champion? appeared first on Reality Tea.

22 MINUTES AGO