Duluth, MN

Related
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth

There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
DULUTH, MN
I Got Passed By A Reindeer Jeep On London Road In Duluth

Add this to the list of things you don't see every day. I was driving over to my sister-in-law's yesterday for my niece's birthday when a jeep came racing past me on I-35 in the tunnels in East Duluth. It was dark in the tunnel, but I did notice something was hanging on the top rack of this Jeep.
DULUTH, MN
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
Full Food + Drink Menu Announced For 2022 Duluth Winter Village

Recently, details were released on the 2022 Duluth Winter Village, which is a terrific holiday weekend for the entire family. The Duluth Winter Village is Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. The event takes place on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.
DULUTH, MN
New Movie Filming In Chisholm

These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
CHISHOLM, MN
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Winter Village Returns December 3 + 4 At The DECC

One of the surprise successes of the holiday season last year in the Twin Ports is back again this year. The Duluth Winter Village - a festive outdoor event designed to support local small businesses and let everyone have some fun - will happen Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
DULUTH, MN
City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates

It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
SUPERIOR, WI
New Reporting Tool For Blocked R+R Crossings Like Those In Superior

I think we've all been there. Living (or more importantly - driving) in the Northland, we've probably all encountered a railroad crossing and waited while a train passed. This is especially true with the large number of railroad companies that operate multiple tracks throughout the region; it's hard not to encounter a crossing somewhere on your route.
SUPERIOR, WI
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion

Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
DULUTH, MN
Comedian Kyle Kinane To Perform At Duluth’s NorShor Theater

Many of us are fans of comedy and with video streaming services like Netflix, and audio services like Spotify, we have plenty of comedy options in that genre of entertainment. As great as it is to listen to or watch comedy specials from the comfort of our homes or vehicles, seeing a live comedy show is always the best. It's tough to beat getting together with a significant other or friends and joining hundreds of other likeminded people to all laugh together.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
