Bundle Up! NOAA Updates Minnesota’s Winter Outlook
According to NOAA, the likelihood that Minnesota will experience a good old fashioned winter has increased. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the parent organization of the National Weather Service, and issues seasonal climate outlooks -- the latest for winter 2022-2023 covering the months of December, January, and February.
Minnesota weather: Here's your Thanksgiving forecast
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the week of Thanksgiving, making for a largely quiet week of weather. The high on Monday is 32 degrees with sunshine, with low 30s across much of southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will see highs in the upper 20s.
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Sven Sundgaard's preview of winter 2022-23 in Minnesota
It's still meteorological fall but we know better in Minnesota than to always wait until Dec. 1, let alone wait until the winter solstice on Dec. 21 for real winter to arrive. After a ridiculously warm first 10 days of November we’re in the throes of a temperature correction that could very well push November to being slightly cooler than the 1991-2020 average.
Minnesota weather: Bitter cold start to the weekend
(FOX 9) - After several days of snow and cloudy skies, we now face a bitterly cold start to our weekend. Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the teens that fall throughout the day. While that is enough to make you shutter, the wind will put the cherry on top of our frigid Saturday afternoon.
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
More snow? Newest winter outlook from NWS favors more snow in Minnesota December-February
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard - Bring Me The News - November 18, 2022. It's beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in Minnesota and there may be no turning back. On Thursday, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center updated its winter outlook for December-February and it paints all but the southwest corner of Minnesota in an area where above normal precipitation is possible.
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong. We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
Minnesota weather: Bitter cold and windy day ahead
Saturday will be bitterly cold, with a high of just 15 degrees and sub-zero windchills. The winds will stick around throughout the day as gusts reach around 35 mph, with sustained winds expected at 10 to 15 mph.
Cold weather leads to spike in house fires
(FOX 9) - As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer. "It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in...
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Colder air blasts into Minnesota tomorrow and a potential Thanksgiving storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at a colder blast of air hitting Minnesota tomorrow, more light snow, and a potential Thanksgiving storm.
Massive snowstorm dumps 5 ft. of snow on Western NY, two dead from shoveling
A massive snowstorm has dropped more than five feet of snow in Western New York, and at least two people died while shoveling. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that 66 inches fell in Orchard Park and 65 inches fell in southwest Blasdell, two towns near Buffalo in Erie County. Many other towns nearby had at least three or four feet of snow, and more snow is expected throughout the weekend.
