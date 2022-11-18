ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings Legend Helps ‘Welcome’ The NFL To Minnesota For Thanksgiving

Thursday night will feature the Minnesota Vikings hosting for the first time ever a Thanksgiving night game when the New England Patriots come to Minnesota. Vikings Ring of Honor member and 2010 NFL Hall of Fame inductee John Randle worked with NBC recently on a promo welcoming the Patriots and the NFL to Minnesota for this special game, and it's awesome.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts Again! Did She Find a Positive in Second Loss? [Video]

There it was...the shoe I'd been waiting to drop! Let's just say it, yesterday's game SUCKED. We didn't even look like we came to play, AT HOME - mind you, against the Cowboys. But then again, we had the game of our season the weekend before winning against the Buffalo Bills. While the Dallas Cowboys, got a slap in the face losing to our biggest rivals Green Bay Packers. Not surprised they came fired-up and ready to play!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MN Landscape Arboretum All Decked Out for the Holidays

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The winter lights are on display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The .75-mile walking route is lit up with light displays. You can see a 16-foot weeping willow tree and walk through the giant apple, which pays tribute to the Horticultural Research Center's apple research. There's also marshmallow roasting over an open fire at the S'mores Village.
CHASKA, MN
St. Cloud, MN
