Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
SAY WHAT: 'IT'S COME A LONG WAY'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Flyers. "It's exciting. Obviously, you reflect a little bit when you hit these milestones and these numbers. It's come a long way from being a little Texas kid that just wanted to get out on the ice and chase some car keys around. It's cool. It's fun to reflect. This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing.
Avalanche Shine in Shootout Win Over Stars
Headed back to the Mile High having completed a perfect 3-0-0 road trip. The Colorado Avalanche the Dallas Stars on Monday night at American Airlines Arena as the Avalanche concluded their three-game road trip. The Avalanche are now 11-5-1 on the season and have won three-straight games. For the Avalanche,...
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Flyers. "2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one."
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
SAY WHAT: 'I WAS PUMPED'
The buzz around the rink after the Flames dumped the Panthers in a shootout. "It's so hard to describe it because it was just a weird feeling. Emotional, obviously. You're trying to stay engaged in the game the whole time, but the fans in warmup were awesome, they showed a lot of love to us and it really meant a lot to me."
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Falls Just Short in Shootout Loss to Predators
Bjugstad notches two goals and an assist, Nashville outlasts Arizona in seven-round shootout. Nick Bjugstad recorded two goals and an assist and Lawson Crouse potted his seventh of the season, but the Arizona Coyotes' rally came up just short as they fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Nashville Predators on Monday.
Flyers present young cancer survivor with 'Press Pass'
PHILADELPHIA -- Cameron Wakeley got a special kind of press pass to see the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Monday. Wakeley and his family were honored as part of the Flyers Press Pass program, which provides a special night at a game for families dealing with cancer. Cameron...
Rookie Watch: Pinto, Power among best in Atlantic Division
Senators forward leads in goals; Sabres defenseman tops in ice time. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Devils
Get minute-by-minute updates from Prudential Center where the Oilers will attempt to snap New Jersey's 12-game win streak. The Edmonton Oilers take on the red-hot New Jersey Devils, who've won 12 straight games, at the Prudential Center on Monday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet Oilers or listen...
Jets overcome late rally to beat Hurricanes in overtime
WINNIPEG - Mikey Eyssimont called Monday night the best night of his life. He scored his first National Hockey League goal, the Winnipeg Jets were winning, and then the Carolina Hurricanes tried to take it all away from him. The Jets built a 3-0 lead through the first 55:12 of...
Marchand immediately recognizes Bergeron's 1,000th point, starts pileup
Bruins forward knew it right away, gets whole team on ice for celebration. Brad Marchand grabs a puck and puts it home with Patrice Bergeron earning an assist to collect his 1,000th career NHL point. 00:37 •. You're not going to slip a career milestone past Brad Marchand, no way.
Good 'Knight' for Team USA
Americans outlast Team Canada in front of record crowd for women's hockey game on American soil. Hilary Knight scores two goals, including game winner. From the start of the U.S. women's national hockey team's arrival in Seattle on Nov. 8 for a training camp in preparation for the 2022 Rivalry Series, girls hockey players from throughout the Pacific Northwest showed up at Kraken Community Iceplex too. The young athletes were watching practices and scrimmages, standing by the Zamboni doors to see elite female players up close and maybe ask for an autograph or selfie.
Game Day: Preds vs. Coyotes Preview
Nashville Hosts Arizona for First of Four Meetings in 2022-23 The Nashville Predators will host the Arizona Coyotes for a Central Division tilt Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game. Here's everything you need to know:
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
Hossa praised as 'great human' before number to be retired by Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Marian Hossa has known since last season that his number would be retired by the Chicago Blackhawks. What he'll feel when it happens, however, is still uncertain. "I'm sure everything's going to come down to that moment, but I'll surprise myself," Hossa said Wednesday. He'll find out when...
Bergeron reaches 1,000 NHL points for Bruins
Boston captain hits milestone with assist against Lightning. Brad Marchand grabs a puck and puts it home with Patrice Bergeron earning an assist to collect his 1,000th career NHL point. 00:37 •. Patrice Bergeron reached 1,000 NHL points with an assist for the Boston Bruins against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
McDavid lifts Oilers past Golden Knights in OT
Wins it at 1:17; Nugent-Hopkins has three assists for Edmonton. Connor McDavid scored winning goal, Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots in 4-3 finish over Vegas. Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.
