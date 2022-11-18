Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Benched QB Zach Wilson apologizes to Jets for postgame comments
Under heavy criticism from fans and media, benched QB Zach Wilson spoke to the entire Jets team on Wednesday, admitting he botched Sunday's postgame news conference.
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
Fantasy football rankings Week 12: Kicker
Fantasy football rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates.
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
USC-UCLA, TCU-Baylor top college football quotes of the week
Sonny Dykes felt confident, Spencer Rattler felt unstoppable, Josh Heupel felt pain and Kyle Ford felt surprised in college football's quotes of the week.
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed running back Darrell Henderson off waivers Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup to starter Travis Etienne.
Sources: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) to sit again
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
Police investigating after Browns' field vandalized by unknown driver
The Browns are working to repair the field at FirstEnergy Stadium after an unknown individual drove circles around the turf early Tuesday morning following a possible break-in.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon among players injured Sunday
Monday morning fantasy news wrap: Justin Fields and Joe Mixon headline the players hurt on Sunday, while big games by Travis Kelce and Davante Adams propel them into elite company on NFL all-time lists.
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to IR with high ankle sprain
The Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.
Sources: Eagles hire ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady as consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, sources told ESPN.
Jets bench Zach Wilson, turn to Mike White as starting QB
The Jets are benching Zach Wilson for Sunday's game against the Bears and will start Mike White, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday.
What does Daniel Jones need to prove to be part of the Giants' future?
What does Jones have to prove over the Giants' final seven games? And what are the Giants' options at QB next season?
