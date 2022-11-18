ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy