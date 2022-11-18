Read full article on original website
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
Digital Trends
This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes
Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday
While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Walmart’s final Black Friday 2022 sale is live: Here are the newest deals
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” 2022 sale is happening now with more markdowns for holiday shoppers. The sale went live at 7 p.m. ET for the general public. Deals will be featured in-stores on Nov. 25 (Black Friday). The perks for Walmart+ members, who received...
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy
LG has snuck out an even more affordable version of the amazing LG C2 OLED TV
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: early sales and what to expect on the big screens this year
The Black Friday 75-inch TV deals are already starting to appear so we're herding them up as they come in - as well as some info on what we can still expect
