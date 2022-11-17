Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers. The release of the latest Pokemon game has come...
Modern Warfare 2 devs revert Season One footstep audio increase
Infinity Ward appear to have reverted a much-criticized increase to footstep audio that accompanied Modern Warfare 2 Season One, which adjusted footstep volume by up to 75%. Modern Warfare 2 Season One dropped on November 16, bringing the first installment of post-launch content to Infinity Ward’s 2022. Alongside Shoot...
Viral TikTok reveals easiest way to get M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ
The M13B is the crown jewel of DMZ and this viral TikTok showcases the easiest way to add it to your Warzone 2 collection. Call of Duty’s brand-new DMZ mode brings a touch of extraction-type shooters like Escape From Tarkov to the world’s biggest FPS franchise. There are...
Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo
Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
How to use TikTok’s AI face filter
TikTokers are experimenting with the app’s AI face filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about trying this filter out for yourself. Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and challenges on TikTok, with a whole host of...
Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
Valorant community blast Riot ruling to ban coach from VCT Game Changers Grand Finals
The Valorant community is outraged after Shopify Rebellion coach Rob ‘Robwiz’ Kennedy was suspended and fined for flipping the middle finger to opponents, leading to him being excluded from the Grand Finals. Shopify Rebellion stunned Valorant fans on November 19, where against all odds the Rebels took down...
Apex Legends pros start using Bangalore to counter aim assist in ALGS
Apex Legends pros have added Bangalore to their team comps as she hard counters aim assist with her tactical ability. While the debate surrounding the power of controller aim assist has been going on since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, it’s been particularly heated recently. This...
Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
Disguised Toast slams “zero effort” Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have finally been released, but Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang hasn’t exactly been impressed by Game Freak’s latest creature collecting game. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release has been getting a lot of attention from players around the world, with many outlining hilarious glitches and frustrating performance issues. In fact, if you’ve been active on any Pokemon social channels, then chances are, you’ve seen your fair share.
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
Riot dev responds as players slam new League of Legends AFK detection
A Riot dev has responded to concerns from the community on the new League of Legends AFK detection system, which players claim is triggered too quickly. There’s nothing more infuriating than an AFK teammate, and sadly we’ve all probably had to deal with it at some point or another.
Warzone 2 devs shut down most wanted contracts due to infinite XP glitch
Warzone 2 Most Wanted contracts provide an excellent way to revive your entire squad, but Activision disabled the useful mission because of an XP glitch. Taking down opposing squads is not the only objective in Warzone 2. The battle royale features contracts, awarding players earn XP and cash for completing in-game missions. WZ2 introduced the Champions Quest contract, granting an elusive Tactical Nuke for completing a difficult task.
Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare
A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare. MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
How to find Legendary Chein-Pao in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: all stake locations
There’s a brand-new group of Legendary Pokemon for players to discover and catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, known as the Dark Quartet. Here’s how trainers traveling across Paldea can find and catch one of the four, Chien-Pao. While traveling the vast Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet &...
