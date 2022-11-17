Read full article on original website
Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find. One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.
How to change a Pokémon’s nickname in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Like countless Pokémon games past, players are once again able to give their Pokémon a unique nickname in Scarlet and Violet. Though this does not give the Pokémon any tangible benefit, it is a means of distinguishing your favorite battle companion from the hundreds of others out in the wilderness.
Can you find Snorlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The Pokémon franchise has made its mark on the whole population over the past 20 years. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is another title in the series that’ll leave an imprint on the world as time goes on. There are recurring Pokémon that pop up from time to...
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
Where to catch the Fire and Water-type Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Ever since Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced the concept of regional forms, every new Pokémon has brought new variants for older Pokémon that change different elements of their original designs to fit in with other regions. In the case of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak didn’t go overboard with regional forms, but did introduce three distinct forms of Tauros.
How to check friendship in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon are emotional creatures. Unless they’re Charizard from the anime, they’ll try to perform their duties no matter the circumstances, but they can show more initiative and become stronger if you also become friends with them. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reintroduced the Friendship mechanic, and players will...
Another rivalry looming: Ablazeolive teases next chapter in LCS career following departure from Golden Guardians
LCS teams are continuing to make major changes to their rosters heading into the 2023 League of Legends season—particularly those teams that have struggled to contend with the rest of the competition consistently. Golden Guardians said farewell today to mid laner Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott after three years alongside...
Ultra Beasts are invading the real world while Solgaleo and Lunala debut during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse
The Season of Light is ending with a bang, as Niantic unleashes Ultra Beasts into the real world and brings both Solgaleo and Lunala to Pokémon Go for the first time through two new experiences. Starting with the two boxard Legendaries from Alola, Solgaleo and Lunala will finally make...
How to complete the Data Collection mission in DMZ
Faction missions are key in DMZ if you want to unlock more insured weapon slots, or if you’re just looking for objectives to fill your runs. The Data Collection mission is one of the tier two faction missions for the Legion, and one players will have to complete if they want to continue their path with the faction.
How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ
Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.
Is Faker joining the LCS? 3 NA teams that League’s No. 1 star could help improve in 2023
Faker is considered the greatest League of Legends player of all time—and for good reason. Faker has won three League World Championships on top of several regional titles year in and year out. His title of League GOAT, though, comes from his consistent and unmatched success, as well as...
Best Varus build in League of Legends
Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
How to watch the OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 tournament
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has only been out for less than a week, but it’s already time to begin awarding money in tournaments featuring some top content creators. The biggest name in CoD, OpTic Gaming, will be hosting a tournament this week. The OpTic Texas Warzone 2 $100,000 Creator Tournament is set to kick off a long history of Warzone 2 events, and it’s bringing some really big names along with it to help begin the festivities.
Live DWG KIA LCK roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
When it comes to international results, DWG KIA have been one of the most consistent and successful League of Legends teams in the last three years. A World Championship, a Worlds Finals, and a top-eight finish have established them not only as a top team in the LCK but also worldwide.
Small TFT Set 8 PBE patch kicks off second week of testing, focusing on traits, Hero Augments, and bug fixes
Riot Games is set to ship a small Teamfight Tactics PBE update today focusing on more bug fixes, along with Set Eight balance changes to a handful of traits and Hero Augments. Players can expect a big TFT Set Eight PBE update tomorrow based on data from over the weekend. But to start off the second week of Monsters Attack! testing, the team will drop a small-size patch today that was locked in last Friday, Nov. 18, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The areas of focus for today’s update include changes to Galio and LeBlanc Hero Augments, along with smaller tweaks to traits. Players can expect the update to hit the PBE servers around 2pm CT.
How to get Stronghold Keys in DMZ
DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise, changes up the rules of engagement by mixing hordes of AI combatants with a few other players, and all squads in Al Mazrah are fighting for the same things: survival and some loot. Due to its PvE component,...
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Watch out: Copenhagen Flames’ new CS:GO lineup is starting to bear fruit
It hasn’t been easy for Copenhagen Flames since the departure of the CS:GO team led by Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen following their playoff run at the PGL Antwerp Major in May. Copenhagen Flames has way fewer resources than its Danish counterparts like Astralis and Heroic, so it had to hit the reset button and look for players who were outside of tier-one.
Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact
After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
All God of War Ragnarök Sverd Sands Collectibles
God of War Ragnarök is full of content beyond the story as well. With the cataclysmic events of the prophesized Ragnarök finally upon us, a lot of the familiar locations from the previous games have been updated with new content to match the setting of the game. In addition to this, new realms previously inaccessible in God of War are now made playable in God of War Ragnarök.
