Joseph Rutha
3d ago
In my lifetime, I have been the slowpoke who wasn’t moving at all because I was stuck in the snow, and gotten hit by a Chad in a big ol’ truck because I couldn’t even get out of the way. Today, I’m a slowpoke who drives a big ol’ 4wd truck and not only won’t hit you, but I make it just about impossible for you to hit me because that big ol’ truck makes it very easy for me to get out of your way. I also toot n wave after you blow past me then spin out n land in the ditch.
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
Detroit News
Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan
Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
Icy roads blamed for 17-vehicle pile up on I-94 overpass near Battle Creek [PHOTOS]
Slick conditions in Central West Michigan caused a major mess Wednesday morning as dozens of vehicles crashed after losing control on an I-94 overpass.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Michigan has lost hundreds of thousands of hunters over the last 20 years. As deer season opens, what needs to be done to 'buck' the trend?
On Tuesday about 400,000 Michiganders will grab their rifles for the opening day of deer season. Bu, the number of people who hunt has plummeted in the last two decades. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what’s being done to buck the trend.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
‘Irruption’ phenomenon sending uncommon birds into Michigan backyards this fall
Michiganders with backyard bird feeders may want to keep an eye out for some unexpected visitors in the weeks to come. A phenomenon known as an irruption is currently underway across eastern North America, sending flocks of finches and other birds outside of their normal ranges and into the upper Great Lakes, Midwest and Northeast in search of food.
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
Slick roadways cause multiple crashes, traffic mess on I-94 in Macomb County
Multiple crashes due to slippery road conditions on I-94 in Macomb County have created significant back ups and travel headaches for drivers on their Wednesday morning commute.
Parade of storms in Pacific, why this could mean active weather for Michigan, Great Lakes
There is a long line of well-developed storms stretching across the Pacific Ocean. Eventually, this means Michigan and the Great Lakes region will get into significant moisture. If the tracks of some of these storms are south of Michigan, we could get into real snow. Here is the current satellite...
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County. The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection. On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop...
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
