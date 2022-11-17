ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers inactives for Week 11

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doR4f_0jF2ubVt00

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have released their list of inactives ahead of the Week 11 matchup at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

One of the biggest names we were keeping an eye on was defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who came into the weekend questionable. However, Simmons is active, as was reported earlier in the day.

The Titans had already ruled out kicker Randy Bullock, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, safety Amani Hooker and center Ben Jones ahead of Thursday, but now we can add cornerback Elijah Molden, who was questionable, to that list, as he’s inactive.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told Titans radio that Aaron Brewer would shift over to center in place of Jones, so one would assume that Dillon Radunz will be deployed at left guard, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Both of the players the Titans elevated from the practice squad, defensive backs Greg Mabin and Davontae Harris, are active. If both play a snap, they’ll be the 71st and 72nd players to take the field for Tennessee.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams ahead of their “Thursday Night Football” showdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 12

The NFL hierarchy after Week 11 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) The Colts let middle part and the Eagles wound up 9-1. The Jets punted to the Patriots and Marcus Jones deposited them in fourth place in the AFC East. And San Francisco took care of business in Mexico. Just another weekend in the NFL. As we move ahead to Week 12, here is how all 32 teams stack up...32. Houston Texans (1-8-1, lost to Washington Commanders) (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports) One has to start wondering if this organization is going to give Lovie Smith the same treatment it gave David...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans waive K Josh Lambo among four roster moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Monday, one of which included the parting of ways of kicker Josh Lambo, who was waived from the active roster. This appears to be good news for the Titans, as it likely means kicker Randy Bullock is ready to return after a one-game absence. Lambo missed one of his four extra point tries in Week 11 but did not attempt a field goal.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 11 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 11 victory over their AFC West division rivals, sending the Los Angeles Chargers to a .500 record on the season. In the face of adversity, against one of their toughest opponents, players across the board stepped up in key moments to combine for a winning effort. It tells you a lot about this team and what they can accomplish in the last stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares updates on RB Gus Edwards, WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers by the final score of 13-3 in Week 11, moving their record to 8-3 on the year and extending their winning streak to five games. While the offense sputtered for most of the contest, the defense played well throughout, although one key player from each side left the contest early in offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy