247Sports
Trojan out-of-town transfers help USC top crosstown rivals
USC was up against its biggest deficit of the season after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter. Up against a bitter crosstown rival with a berth in the Pac-12 championship game at stake, “the most unique roster in USC history” per Lincoln Riley needed to be at its best.
Pac-12 football championship game tiebreakers: USC could face Oregon, Washington or Utah
The Pac-12 Conference Championship Game has three different possibilities for matchups Dec. 2. The USC Trojans already clinched their appearance in the title game with a 48-45 win over rival UCLA. While USC has out-of-conference Notre Dame next, the Trojans need that game for College Football Playoff implications but not the Pac-12 race. USC can take on three different conference foes in the title game: Oregon, Washington or Utah, as John Canzano shared Sunday.
247Sports
Caleb Williams puts together Heisman-caliber game after early INT vs. UCLA
Caleb Williams put together a Heisman-caliber performance in No. 7 USC’s 48-45 win over No. 16 UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Williams set a career-high in passing yards (470) for the second time in four games and out-dueled Bruin quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who accounted for four turnovers after he said he wanted to score 60 points versus the Trojans for the second straight season. Williams also had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Chip Kelly on Sunday About USC, the Short Prep Week for Cal (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
No again, I said it after the game last night, I think how hard our guys played, how hard both teams played. It was a classic football game, two teams going toe-to-toe. And as we always talked about the team that usually loses a turnover battle in this league isn't gonna win the game, we lost the turnover battle. We created one but we turned it over too many times and ultimately ended up losing in a close one. So credit to them, they did a nice job. Our guys are back, we watched the meeting, went to bed, put the install for Cal in. It's the good thing about playing on a short week. You know, we don't really have a lot of time to feel bad or sorry for ourselves and that's not the mode or the MO of this team. They were great, really attentive in meetings. And you know, we're excited to play on this Friday.
The Season Isn't Ultimately Successful, But There Was Success in the Rose Bowl Saturday
There are two games left to the UCLA football season, next Friday’s Cal game and then the bowl game. But the season essentially ended Saturday night as UCLA’s lost to USC, 48-45. The season ended with both a bang and a whimper. The game was a “bang,” an...
No. 7 USC tops No. 16 UCLA in thriller to earn berth in Pac-12 championship
The No. 7 Southern California Trojans have defeated the No. 16 UCLA Bruins 48-45 in a Saturday thriller to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship.
FOX analyst Petros Papadakis compares 1 college QB to Patrick Mahomes
FOX college football analyst Petros Papadakis thinks very highly of one college quarterback. While co-hosting “The Countdown,” a program that appears on the local Los Angeles NBC affiliate after “Sunday Night Football,” Papadakis discussed the epic USC 48-45 win over rival UCLA. Papadakis, who is a...
saturdaytradition.com
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
247Sports
'I'm blessed to be here': USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero
Korey Foreman called his shot. "He made the same exact play early in the week in practice," safety Bryson Shaw said. "I came right up to him like, 'All right, you've got to get it in the game now.' He said, 'I got you, I got you.'" The play in...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?
Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 UCLA clash in Vegas consolation tilt
No. 5 Baylor and No. 8 UCLA both look to avoid leaving Las Vegas with consecutive losses when they meet
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
Cronin, Jaquez on Loss to Illinois, Being Humbled, Veterans
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and wing Jaime Jaquez talked after the loss to Illinois about the second half collapse, being humbled, and he veterans needing to step up.
Watch: Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson discusses coaching final game at Santa Ana Bowl
Mater Dei beat Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game against St. John Bosco
Sierra Canyon gets revenge, holds off Bishop Amat to return to CIFSS finals: 5 takeaways
LA PUENTE, Calif. – For the third time in four postseasons, Sierra Canyon will be playing for a Southern Section championship next week. The Trailblazers avenged a double-overtime loss from Sep. 30 on Friday to defeat Bishop Amat 29-23 in the CIFSS Division 2 semifinals. Dane Dunn ran for 166 yards ...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
easyreadernews.com
Bruins bring new life to Marymount campus
Land locked UCLA acquires 24 acre Marymount University campus. The Peninsula lost its only university when Marymount College University closed in April, another victim of the pandemic. The university, on 24 acres in Rancho Palos Verdes, overlooking the Catalina Channel, had been struggling to retain enrollment in recent years. The...
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Body found at Encino golf course
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a golf course in Encino Friday. Police responded to Balboa Golf Course located at 16821 Burbank Blvd. around 10:55 a.m. for a report of a body found. Details are limited, but police confirmed to KTLA that a death investigation is underway. So […]
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
