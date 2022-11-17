Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Artists React To Murder Suspect Releasing New Song From Behind Bars
Young Dolph’s entourage of artists are not happy with the release of a song by the man alleged to have shot and killed the Paper Route Empire (PRE) boss in 2021. Last week, the suspected gunman, Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, released a new track called “No Statements” while incarcerated for his alleged role in the shooting.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Lil Baby Rumors
Fans believe she’s calling out the “Heyy” rapper in her latest single. Saweetie is back with brand new music. The rapper unleashed a new single and EP on Friday (November 18). On “Don’t Say Nothin,’” Saweetie about men who brag about “who they be fuckin’ on.” Fans immediately speculated that the 29-year old rapper was taking shots at her ex Quavo. “Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody,” one fan wrote.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Ties JAY-Z’s Billboard Chart Record With ‘Her Loss’
Drake has found himself in exclusive company with JAY-Z once again after getting another No. 1 album thanks to Her Loss, his joint effort with 21 Savage. According to a report from Billboard, Drizzy is now tied with Hov for the most No. 1’s on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart amongst rappers at 14 entries a piece.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards
After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
ETOnline.com
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean
Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
NME
Machine Gun Kelly hits back at critics from “the rock community”
Machine Gun Kelly has responded to critics from the “rock community” who see him as a “tourist” in the genre. Speaking at last night’s (November 20) American Music Awards, the rapper-turner-rocker – whose real name is Colson Baker – addressed the criticism when he won the award for Favourite Rock Artist for the second year in a row.
BET
Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Audience At AMAs After Booing Chris Brown's Win For 'Favorite Male R&B Artist'
Singer Kelly Rowland doesn’t play about fellow singer Chris Brown. On last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs), Rowland was the emcee during the “Favorite Male R&B” category, which the 33-year-old won, and she reminded the audience who the “Forever” singer was after the crowd booed his win. He beat Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd but wasn’t there to accept the accolade.
NME
Jack White shares ‘Seven Nation Army’ live video from rooftop Soho gig and announces live album
Jack White has announced a new live album of his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London – watch a clip of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below. Last September, White played a surprise set on the London rooftop of Damien Hirst to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store down the road.
NME
Hurts’ Theo Hutchcraft pays tribute to Louis Tomlinson after working on his album
Hurts singer Theo Hutchcraft has paid tribute to Louis Tomlinson after the former One Direction member’s new album ‘Faith In The Future’ hit Number One in the UK Album Charts. Hutchcraft co-wrote three of the tracks on Tomlinson’s second album, including his recent single ‘Silver Tongues’. He...
NME
Adele adds two New Year shows to her Las Vegas residency
Adele has added two New Year’s Eve weekend shows to her Las Vegas residency. The singer will perform as part of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 30 and December 31. Pre-sale tickets for these shows will be available through...
NME
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 21 November 2022: Romy, Fred Again.., Stormzy and more
Last week, The xx‘s Romy dropped her euphoric new single ‘Strong’, her first solo single since 2020 debut ‘Lifetime’. The energetic dance anthem sees her collaborate with in-demand producer Fred Again.., and speaking about the team-up, Romy said: “our friendship helps me feel safe to be honest and vulnerable lyrically and we definitely connect over our love of songwriting and emotions in dance music”.
NME
Watch Wizkid perform ‘Money & Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Wizkid appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform recent single ‘Money & Love’ – check it out below. Taking to November 19’s episode of the late-night talk show, Wizkid performed the ‘More Love, Less Ego’ track, backed by a 5-piece band.
NME
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Full Circle’ tour documentary to premiere in Australia this week
A documentary chronicling Ed Sheeran’s worldwide ‘Mathematics’ tour is set to premiere on Australian TV this week. Titled Ed Sheeran: Full Circle, the documentary lifts footage from multiple shows on the singer’s tour, which came in support of his four equation-named albums – the last of which, ‘=’, arrived last year. The tour kicked off in Ireland in April of this year, with Full Circle largely documenting the singer’s five performances at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July.
NME
Elton John plays final US concert of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
Elton John completed his final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert in the US last night (November 20) at the Dodger Stadium in LA. The show was the last of three at the venue and saw John team up with Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. It marked...
NME
MONSTA X’s Jooheon to star in Netflix original film ‘Lost in America’
MONSTA X rapper Jooheon (also known as Joohoney) is set to make his acting debut in Netflix’s upcoming original film Lost in America. On November 21, The Korea Herald shared that Jooheon of MONSTA X has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Netflix film Lost in America (previously known as K-pop: Lost in America). He will reportedly be playing the role of a K-pop idol who is fluent in English.
NME
‘The White Lotus’ renewed for third season
The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, HBO have confirmed. Mike White’s satire of the über-rich aired its first season in 2021, returning last month with an almost entirely new cast for a second season that sees episodes aired weekly, with three currently available. Francesca...
NME
The xx announce ‘Coexist’ 10th anniversary reissue
The xx have announced a 10 year anniversary re-release of their second album ‘Coexist’. The release will feature a limited edition, clear vinyl pressing of the record, which is available to pre-order here. An expanded digital edition also feature live versions of ‘Angels’, ‘Chained’ and ‘Reunion & Sunset’, which you can listen to now here.
