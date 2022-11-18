ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell Thanksgiving 2022: opening and closing times explained

By Amelia Beamer
 6 days ago
TACO BELL fans are known for their loyalty.

So it should come as no surprise that many are curious whether they'll be able to get their favorites from the fast food chain this Thanksgiving.

Sadly for many Taco Bell fans, the fast food chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Credit: Getty

Is Taco Bell open on Thanksgiving?

Unfortunately, for anyone looking to Live Más on Thanksgiving, the taco chain is closed for two days each year: Thanksgiving and Christmas.

That means that if you're craving a Mexican Pizza instead of turkey, you're out of luck.

According to Taco Bell's website: "Taco Bell is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas."

"Restaurant hours will vary on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as well, so on those days please call your local Taco Bell to confirm."

What time does Taco Bell open on Black Friday?

On Black Friday, Taco Bell will be open during their usual Friday opening hours.

This means they will open at 9am on Black Friday and offer breakfast options.

Last year, Taco Bell had a Black Friday special, but it isn't clear if they will do the same this year.

They also had a Cyber Monday sale to get more users into their app.

Taco Bell will re-open on Black Friday at 9am Credit: Getty

What times does Taco Bell close on Black Friday?

Technically, the hours for Taco Bell on Fridays are from 9am until 3am.

This means that on Black Friday, Taco Bell will close early on Saturday, at 3am.

