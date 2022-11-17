ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Heat fans taking over Washington’s arena

Friday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards took place at Capitol One Arena, Washington’s home venue. But if you were just listening to the crowds at the game, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking otherwise. The Heat entered the game against their Southeast Division rivals undermanned. Miami had only seven available players. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Heat fans taking over Washington’s arena appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Beyond the Box: Arkansas vs Louisville – Anthony Black steals the show in dunkfest

Anthony Black’s scoring won’t be the main plus he brings to the Arkansas basketball team in 2022-23. But on Monday against Louisville, in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational, Black didn’t just stuff the box score, he dominated it, and in points, too. Black scored a career-high 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting while adding six assists in the Razorbacks’ 80-54 win. The Hogs advanced to play No. 10 Creighton on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Louisville trailed by just five points with 14:26 left before Arkansas went on a 24-4 run. At one point during the streak, the Razorbacks had scored...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Bears await word on Fields' availability against Jets

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup Trevor Siemian as a starter for the first time. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields on Monday at Halas Hall. “So, we’ve got time, we’ll see where it is and go from there.” Eberflus wouldn’t reveal the nature of the injury or severity after Fields had a postgame X-ray.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins Chris Grier will need to be very creative in 2023 FA

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins will have 26 impending free agents as the off-season approaches but there are players under contract that won’t be back. Miami will have to decide which veteran players currently under contract will continue after the season. Some of that money will be used to keep as many of the 26 impending free agents as they can or at least want to.
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy