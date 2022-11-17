LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup Trevor Siemian as a starter for the first time. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields on Monday at Halas Hall. “So, we’ve got time, we’ll see where it is and go from there.” Eberflus wouldn’t reveal the nature of the injury or severity after Fields had a postgame X-ray.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO