Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

The Dallas Mavericks (8-6) go up against the Denver Nuggets (9-5) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 18, 2022. The matchup airs on BSSW and ALT.

The Mavericks enter their matchup against the Nuggets as a 9-point favorite. The game features a point total of 216.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Dallas -9

Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Dallas -398, Denver +315

Nuggets at Mavericks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 9)

Nuggets (+ 9) Pick OU:

Over (216)

Prediction:

Mavericks 113 – Nuggets 110

Dallas has won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the odds-on favorite in this year.

Dallas has been listed as a favorite of -398 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Dallas has an implied victory probability of 79.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Denver has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

Denver has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +315 or longer.

Based on this game’s moneyline, Denver’s implied win probability is 24.1%.

The Mavericks score 5.5 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Nuggets allow (114.1).

Dallas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points.

Denver is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Nuggets put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 106.3 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Denver is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Dallas’ record is 2-9-1 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it allows fewer than 116.1 points.

The Mavericks are the NBA’s 27th-ranked scoring team (108.6 PPG), while the Nuggets rank 19th in points per game allowed (114.1) in the league.

Denver’s squad is currently the eighth-ranked scoring team in the NBA (116.1 PPG), while Dallas’ team is second in points allowed per game (106.3).

The Mavericks have scored a total of 33 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.3 per game), and the Nuggets have out-scored opponents by 27 points on the season (2.0 more per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Dallas this season is 111.7 points, 1.3 fewer points than its implied total of 113 points in Friday’s game.

So far this season, Dallas has scored more than 113 points in four games.

Denver’s average implied point total on the season (118.0 points) is 14.0 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (104 points).

How to watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ALT

BSSW and ALT Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch on fuboTV! NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

