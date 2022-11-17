ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGnMN_0jF2ndJg00

The Dallas Mavericks (8-6) go up against the Denver Nuggets (9-5) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 18, 2022. The matchup airs on BSSW and ALT.

The Mavericks enter their matchup against the Nuggets as a 9-point favorite. The game features a point total of 216.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Dallas -9
  • Total: 216
  • Moneyline: Dallas -398, Denver +315

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Nuggets at Mavericks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 9)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (216)
  • Prediction:
  • Mavericks 113 – Nuggets 110
  • Dallas has won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the odds-on favorite in this year.
  • Dallas has been listed as a favorite of -398 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
  • Dallas has an implied victory probability of 79.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Denver has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.
  • Denver has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +315 or longer.
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, Denver’s implied win probability is 24.1%.
  • The Mavericks score 5.5 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Nuggets allow (114.1).
  • Dallas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points.
  • When Dallas scores more than 114.1 points, it is 3-0.
  • Denver is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.
  • Denver has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 106.3 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • Denver is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 106.3 points.
  • Denver is 9-3 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
  • Dallas’ record is 2-9-1 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it allows fewer than 116.1 points.
  • Dallas’ record is 7-5 when it gives up fewer than 116.1 points.
  • The Mavericks are the NBA’s 27th-ranked scoring team (108.6 PPG), while the Nuggets rank 19th in points per game allowed (114.1) in the league.
  • Denver’s squad is currently the eighth-ranked scoring team in the NBA (116.1 PPG), while Dallas’ team is second in points allowed per game (106.3).
  • The Mavericks have scored a total of 33 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 2.3 per game), and the Nuggets have out-scored opponents by 27 points on the season (2.0 more per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Dallas this season is 111.7 points, 1.3 fewer points than its implied total of 113 points in Friday’s game.
  • So far this season, Dallas has scored more than 113 points in four games.
  • Denver’s average implied point total on the season (118.0 points) is 14.0 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (104 points).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ALT
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!
  • NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic goes full Kobe Bryant after epic triple-double milestone

On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN: NBA exec believes only Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'definitively' better than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

During the most recent ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast episode, Tim Bontemps revealed an interesting anecdote during their Shai Gilgeous-Alexander segment. When praising Gilgeous-Alexander, Bontemps revealed an NBA executive told him the only player who’s definitively been better than him this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo. You could argue...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what we learned in Cowboys' blowout win over Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business and buried the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, in the Week 11. After stewing over a loss in Green Bay, the Cowboys responded by thrashing a Vikings squad that entered the game tied for the best record in football. Winners of seven straight, the Vikings were coming off an impressive win over the AFC-darling Buffalo Bills. Confidence was high for Minnesota, but they were no match for the Cowboys, who dominated both sides of the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado men’s basketball: Buffs endure rollercoaster week

The Colorado men’s basketball team has lived up to the words of Tad Boyle so far this year, just not in the way we thought they would. The Buffs have handled their business against their two toughest opponents, but this has been offset by some baffling losses to teams that they probably should have beaten. Each week this year, we will look back on the week that was and go over the results and stories that you need to know for both CU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. First up on the docket is a look back at the 3-3 start for...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy