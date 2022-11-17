Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

The Boston Celtics (12-3) take an eight-game winning streak into a road contest against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-6), winners of three straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on BSNO and NBCS-BOS) on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The Celtics enter their game as a 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.

Celtics vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Boston -2.5

Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Boston -141, New Orleans +120

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Celtics at Pelicans odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)

Pelicans (+ 2.5) Pick OU:

Over (230)

Prediction:

Pelicans 116 – Celtics 115

Boston has been victorious in 12, or 80%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -141 or shorter on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 58.5% chance of walking away with the win.

New Orleans has won 60% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, New Orleans has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Based on this game’s moneyline, New Orleans’ implied win probability is 45.5%.

The Celtics average 8.3 more points per game (120.4) than the Pelicans give up (112.1).

Boston is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 112.1 points.

Boston has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

New Orleans has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when giving up fewer than 120.4 points.

New Orleans has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 120.4 points.

The Pelicans’ 116.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 113.3 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

New Orleans is 6-4 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Boston has an ATS record of 6-2 and a 7-1 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 116.7 points.

Boston is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 116.7 points.

The Celtics are at the top of the NBA’s scoring charts (120.4 PPG), while the Pelicans allow the 13th-fewest points per game (112.1) in the league.

The fifth-ranked scoring NBA team (116.7 PPG) is New Orleans, while the Boston squad ranks 15th in the league defensively (113.3 PPG).

The Celtics have put up a total of 107 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 7.1 per game), and the Pelicans have out-scored opponents by 70 points on the season (4.6 more per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

The average implied total for Boston this season is 115.3 points, 0.7 fewer points than its implied total of 116 points in Friday’s game.

This season, Boston has put up more than 116 points in 10 games.

New Orleans’ average implied point total on the year (116.7 points) is 2.7 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (114 points).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Celtics vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022

Friday, November 18, 2022 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-BOS

BSNO and NBCS-BOS Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch on fuboTV! NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).