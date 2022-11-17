ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | November 18

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubov6_0jF2nNOA00

The Boston Celtics (12-3) take an eight-game winning streak into a road contest against the New Orleans Pelicans (9-6), winners of three straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on BSNO and NBCS-BOS) on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The Celtics enter their game as a 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.

Celtics vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Boston -2.5
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: Boston -141, New Orleans +120

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Celtics at Pelicans odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 2.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (230)
  • Prediction:
  • Pelicans 116 – Celtics 115
  • Boston has been victorious in 12, or 80%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This season, Boston has come away with a win 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -141 or shorter on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 58.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • New Orleans has won 60% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).
  • When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, New Orleans has gone 2-1 (66.7%).
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, New Orleans’ implied win probability is 45.5%.
  • The Celtics average 8.3 more points per game (120.4) than the Pelicans give up (112.1).
  • Boston is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 112.1 points.
  • Boston has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.
  • New Orleans has an 8-3 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when giving up fewer than 120.4 points.
  • New Orleans has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 120.4 points.
  • The Pelicans’ 116.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 113.3 the Celtics allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.3 points, New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • New Orleans is 6-4 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
  • Boston has an ATS record of 6-2 and a 7-1 record overall when its opponents score fewer than 116.7 points.
  • Boston is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 116.7 points.
  • The Celtics are at the top of the NBA’s scoring charts (120.4 PPG), while the Pelicans allow the 13th-fewest points per game (112.1) in the league.
  • The fifth-ranked scoring NBA team (116.7 PPG) is New Orleans, while the Boston squad ranks 15th in the league defensively (113.3 PPG).
  • The Celtics have put up a total of 107 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 7.1 per game), and the Pelicans have out-scored opponents by 70 points on the season (4.6 more per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Boston this season is 115.3 points, 0.7 fewer points than its implied total of 116 points in Friday’s game.
  • This season, Boston has put up more than 116 points in 10 games.
  • New Orleans’ average implied point total on the year (116.7 points) is 2.7 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (114 points).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Celtics vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!
  • NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Immanuel Quickley

In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. Somebody forgot to tell the New York Knicks that. After all, the Knicks haven’t had a real chance at an NBA title in over 20 years. Some will chalk it up to chronic mismanagement, while others will say they’ve had bad luck. No matter how you prefer to explain it, the Knicks have been in trouble for a while.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/21)

The Boston Celtics continue their road trip with a stop in northern Illinois at United Center on Monday night as they face a skidding Chicago Bulls on their own home court with a nine-game win streak on the line. Can the Celtics make it a 10-game win streak while handing the Bulls what will be a five-game losing streak? Or will Chicago have Boston’s number yet again?
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons

With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy