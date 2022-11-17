ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Fiat 500X Will Die, But the Future's Bright for the Tiny 500e

This is the last generation for the Fiat 500X subcompact crossover in North America. The slightly larger and more practical four-door version of the 500 will be allowed to run its course, with some minor updates, but there will not be a successor for the U.S. market when the brand goes fully electric.
2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper Van Gets Tow Package and Mopar Goods

Trucks, SUVs, and cute commercial vans get more than their fair share of attention, but let's not forget about the mighty minivan. Enter awkward silence, side glances, and muffled fake coughs. Who are we fooling? Minivans are a bit forgettable and have come to signify full-blown family life, that time when moms and dads become so selfless that they don't even get to drive cool vehicles anymore. But Chrysler—yes, the brand that continues to chug along with only the Pacifica and the Chrysler 300 in its lineup—is trying to change everything with its 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper van, what it calls the "ultimate family travel vehicle."
GM is Happy to Service Teslas at Dealerships, Sales Model Will Evolve

Tesla has the benefit of successfully revolutionizing the automotive industry, but GM is set to charge hard into the all-electric, software defined vehicle (SDV) future. GM feels they will get ahead thanks to the customer service experience through their dealer model. So much so, that many Teslas sold by direct sales make their way into GM dealership service bays, giving Tesla owners a chance to see just how high-tech GM latest cars really are, and to see how the traditional dealership experience is evolving to meet future consumer needs with lean inventories and quick order-to-delivery turnarounds.
Another Smart-City Utopia Proposes a Shortcut to Self-Driving Cars

Over the years, MotorTrend and I have covered enough tech and innovation to be convinced that the remaining barriers to self-driving vehicles are primarily legal or political, and secondarily logistical. A new opportunity proposes a potentially easy shortcut: To build a new utopian "smart city" completely from scratch—from the infrastructure and political landscape up—and allow no human-driven vehicles from the start.
Mercedes-Benz Will Unlock EQ Power for a Price: $1,200 Per Year

Get ready for more and more downloadable upgrades for your new car—so long as it carries over-the-air (OTA) update capability, and especially if it's an EV. In addition to sending out minor software fixes or enhancements to vehicles via their onboard data connection, automakers are already delivering spicier upgrades such as additional usable battery capacity and, yes, more horsepower. Those last two are made possible not by beaming new hardware into a car, but changing how the car's brain uses what's already onboard—which brings us to Mercedes-Benz's new $1,200 power upgrade for its EQ electric models.

