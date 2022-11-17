Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
"A dream come true": Unicoi County Public Library opens up new storybook trail
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon Monday on a brand new storybook trail in Fishery Park. “You are looking at a dream come true,” said UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains to perform 'Down by the Fireside'
KINGSPORT - The Symphony of the Mountains plans to bring a fireside treat in two weeks. The Symphony of the Mountains announced Friday that it will hold a holiday concert, named “Down by the Fireside,” on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Kingsport.
Herald and Tribune
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy – The Just Bee Diner. Located on W. Jackson Boulevard, The Just Bee Diner – formally known as The Hungry Frog Diner – switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
wymt.com
River walk project unveiled in Va. town
HAYSI, Va. (WYMT) - The Town of Haysi, Virginia had a groundbreaking ceremony for its river walk project on Saturday. Haysi is the nearest town to the Breaks Interstate Park on the Virginia side. A Facebook post from the park said the river walk project is part of an ongoing...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21
Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
Johnson City Press
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days for high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but Friday, Nov. 18 took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys drop two to start the season; girls roll against Grainger
The Jon Higgins era at Science Hill got off to a rocky start with a pair of double-digit losses for the Hilltoppers in Hall of Champions games Saturday. Jefferson County defeated Science Hill 55-45 in the nightcap after the Hilltoppers struggled to score in the second half. The Hilltoppers lost 70-51 to Stone Memorial earlier in the day.
Johnson City Press
Holiday storytelling traditions return to Jonesborough
The International Storytelling Center will offer several opportunities to gather and make merry with world-class storytellers in downtown Jonesborough this holiday season. Up first, on Dec. 2, Tim Lowry will revive his one-man show of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” Lowry’s Victorian costume and range of characters have led many local families to make attending the show their annual tradition. There will be only two engagements, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and past performances have sold out.
Johnson City Press
Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas season has officially started in downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as the Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
Johnson City Press
Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks
Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as the team kept winning games. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
Johnson City Press
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.
Johnson City Press
Draw is set for 39th Arby’s Classic next month
BRISTOL — In a little over a month, high school basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the premier prep showcases in the country, and this year is no exception with out-of-state teams coming from North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.
Santa Train makes early stop for kids with special needs
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday, an 80-year-old holiday tradition will be celebrated across three states. After a 2-year hiatus, Santa will hit the rails aboard the CSX Santa Train, but Santa made a special stop before that big journey. On Friday, children with special needs and parents gathered at Clintwood Baptist Church for one-on-one […]
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee’s oldest town.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill's late-season run could be sign of better things to come
It was a unique group of football players for Science Hill this season, and perhaps the start of something special. While the eight victories ranks only in a tie for 10th place in the playoff era, this year’s version of the Hilltoppers showed a determination that stood out.
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill passes resolutions related to property, job positions and financials
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on several resolutions at its November meeting, which related to financials, property, personnel and employee pay. The BMA met on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions.
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
Knox West runs past Daniel Boone with Latham's four-TD performance
KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night. Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
