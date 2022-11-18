Read full article on original website
NME
Will there be a ‘Wednesday’ season two?
The Addams Family is given the revival treatment in Netflix series Wednesday, where Jenna Ortega takes on the role of the spooky teenager. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the spinoff series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday attempts...
NME
What time is ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?
Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager. Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.
NME
When is ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ released on Netflix?
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Directed and written by Rian Johnson, the sequel sees a new ensemble cast embroiled in a murder mystery, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
NME
Fousheé: explosive and futuristic punk sounds from a true original
You’ve almost certainly heard Fousheé‘s music, even if you’re not fully aware of it. The New Jersey vocalist and guitarist’s track ‘Deep End’, first written in 2018, went viral on TikTok over the 2020 lockdown, with snippets of the song sprawling across the app and spilling out into all corners of social media. She went uncredited for a while before eventually revealing herself as the song’s creator in July 2020, catapulting her into the public consciousness and paving the way for ‘Time Machine’, a sweet, spooling project that showcased Fousheé’s artistic vulnerability and versatility.
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why Niles won’t be in the sitcom’s reboot
Kelsey Grammer has explained why the Frasier reboot won’t feature David Hyde Pierce as Niles.In 2021, it was announced that Grammer would return to the role of Frasier Crane in a revival series of the Cheers spin-off for Paramount+.Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s younger brother in the the popular Nineties sitcom, previously confirmed that the project was still going ahead in April, although did not say comment on whether he would be a part of it.Now, Grammer has said in a new interview that Niles will not be in the series.“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating...
NME
Quentin Tarantino watched ‘Deliverance’ at age 7: “It’s not that big of a deal”
Quentin Tarantino has discussed if watching violent films as a young child had an impact on him growing up. In his latest book Cinema Speculation, the director charts his personal history with cinema from the age of seven, where he recalls watching R-rated thrillers such as 1972’s Deliverance. Speaking...
NME
Watch ena mori’s live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus
Filipino indie pop singer-songwriter ena mori returns to the iconic Wish 107.5 Bus for a live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ off her debut album, ‘DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!’. The performance, which you can watch below, was released onto Wish 107.5’s official YouTube channel on...
NME
Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album
Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
NME
Kelly Rowland doubles down on defence of Chris Brown: “Everybody deserves grace, period”
Kelly Rowland has reportedly doubled down on her recent support for Chris Brown. Last Sunday (November 20), Brown won the Favourite Male R&B Artist statue at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. After his name was announced, boos were heard from the audience at the venue. The controversial...
NME
Who plays Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’?
Netflix series Wednesday serves as a reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family, with a whole new cast taking on the franchise’s classic roles. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy. “Wednesday...
NME
‘The Hobbit’ star attributes hiking incident to elves
Lee Pace, who played Thranduil in the Hobbit trilogy, has shared an anecdote from his time on set that he believes may have involved the work of mischievous elves. The actor explained in a new interview that he misplaced his phone on a particularly long hike, and couldn’t work out where it had gone.
NME
‘Wednesday’ review: Netflix Addams Family spinoff is creepy, kooky and very spooky
If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected. Yes, the look – pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.
NME
Watch Sully traverse new underwater worlds in final trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
The final trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been released. The two-minute clip arrives ahead of the Avatar sequel’s premiere next month on December 16, some 13 years after the first instalment was first released in 2009. The trailer sees the Sully family –...
NME
Listen to the title track from Daine’s upcoming mixtape ‘Shapeless’
Daine has released ‘Shapeless’, the title track of the Australian emo pop artist’s new mixtape arriving next year. The song sees Daine reflect on identity and appearance over a propulsive glitch-pop beat. “Look pretty but I couldn’t be more rough”, they sing on the track’s second verse, “on my face dotted lines marking up the cuts”. Speaking of the lyrics in a press statement, Daine described ‘Shapeless’ as a “dark track”.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ will transcribe voice chats to minimise “disruptive behaviour”
Overwatch 2 has introduced audio transcription in its most recent “Defense Matrix” update in the hope of combatting “disruptive behaviour”. In a new blog, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has outlined changes to the way voice chat will be moderated in online matches. Among those is the...
