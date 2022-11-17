Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk. Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.
Albany Herald
Twitter Africa employees accuse Elon Musk of discrimination over severance terms
Laid-off employees at Twitter's Africa headquarters are accusing Twitter of "deliberately and recklessly flouting the laws of Ghana" and trying to "silence and intimidate" them after they were fired. The team has hired a lawyer and sent a letter to the company demanding it comply with the West African nation's...
Albany Herald
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?
Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks like ESPN dealing with cord cutting, and a moribund stock price, Iger has his work cut out for him.
Albany Herald
Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek's reorganization of Disney
One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger's return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth's short-term and long-term future. But while there is no shortage of questions that...
21 Wild Pictures Of Hotels, Motels, And Hostels That Are Somehow Living In The Year 3022
*books a vacation and stays in hotel room the whole time*
Comments / 0