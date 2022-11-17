ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From high school to college, Colorado State’s Louis Brown and Justus Ross-Simmons continuing to excel on the field together

By By Tyler King
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

FORT COLLINS • Louis Brown and Justus Ross-Simmons talked about this when they were playing together at Inglewood High School in Southern California.

Together, just like in high school, they’re starting wide receivers for the same college team. But how early and where they’re doing it is probably not where they expected.

Originally committed to play at Nevada, Brown and Ross-Simmons both decided to follow coach Jay Norvell to Colorado State and now as their true freshman season is wrapping up, they’re starters and key pieces for an offense that loves to throw the football.

“This is very fun,” Brown told The Denver Gazette this week. “We thought about this when we were in high school and now we’re living up to it. We just have to keep working.”

The duo was supposed to spend the year learning from the older wide receivers in the room and getting acclimated to an offensive system that asks a lot from its pass catchers. But with three of the top four receivers coming into the year having left the program, Brown and Ross-Simmons were quickly thrust into big roles.

“It’s been a challenging year for our freshmen,” Norvell said. “They’ve been put in situations where they have a lot of responsibility. They’ve got academics, they’re away from home for the first time; it’s a lot to put on young players. You do have to give them credit for doing what they’ve done this year.”

But those who knew Brown and Ross-Simmons before they got to Fort Collins aren’t surprised at how seamless the transition from high school to college has been for them.

“We pride ourselves here on having our kids be as best prepared to make that transition,” Inglewood coach Mil’Von James told The Gazette. “Seeing them get there when they did and be able to compete at that level and earn their way on the field is remarkable and a testament to their hard work that they put in.”

It was only their senior year at Inglewood that Brown and Ross-Simmons actually got to play together as the latter transferred in from Rochester, N.Y., before the 2021 season, but James said the duo instantly elevated his team’s wide receivers group.

“Those two as a tandem were dominant, immediately,” James said. “They’re both uniquely gifted. [Brown] is one of the purest receivers I’ve ever coached. Justus is just an athletic freak. He can outrun most DBs and most defenders.”

Anyone that’s watched CSU play for even a half this season knows that Tory Horton is the most important and most talented player on the offense. He’s likely headed for a first-team All-Mountain West selection, but he’s also been an incredible asset as a leader. Norvell has described the wide-receiver room as “Tory and the kids” on multiple occasions, and Brown and Ross-Simmons are both grateful for what they’ve been able to learn from Horton.

“Tory’s a great role model for us,” Brown said. “We look up to him and he’s like our big bro on the field.”

“Tory is a great player,” Ross-Simmons added. “He teaches me every day on how to get better. Following in his footsteps is a great thing for me.”

While the stats haven’t been the most eye-popping for either player this season at CSU, the signs of what’s to come have been.

Ross-Simmons caught his first career touchdown pass at Washington State, and busted through the defense for a long touchdown at Boise State last month.

A ROCKET TO @ross_justus FOR THE TD! 🚀 @CSUFootball pic.twitter.com/s1pVdySR6m — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2022

Brown is still waiting for his first career score, but he made a few crucial plays to help secure the win against Hawaii.

Norvell has always emphasized that his teams get better and better the more the reps they get in practice and in games, and that’s been especially true this season with so many young players, like Brown and Ross-Simmons, starting.

“I think the biggest thing for them is learning how to practice with consistency,” Norvell said. “Our season’s longer and our attention to detail and the things that we do in practice is just not the same from what they did in high school. The more they’ve practiced and had to be responsible, the better their performances have been.”

Norvell knows it hasn’t been easy for fans to watch this Rams team at times this season. He himself has been more frustrated that he anticipated coming into his first season at CSU, but having all of these freshmen at key spots go through growing pains now will only pay off in the future.

“These kids are going to gain confidence and we’re going to see the benefit of them having played in years to come,” Norvell said.

Expect Brown and Ross-Simmons to be at the forefront of that.

“The season didn’t go how I wanted to go, but there’s always next year,” Ross-Simmons said. “We’re growing, we’re a young team. Next year is going to be different.”

The Montezuma-Cortez High School football team will have a game with Eaton High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
