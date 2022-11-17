Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Herald and News
Damien Martinez's two TDs puts No. 25 Oregon State over Arizona State 31-7
TEMPE, Ariz. — With Saturday's business taken care of, Oregon State can finally talk about next week's rivalry game against Oregon. Led by Damien Martinez’s 138 yards and two touchdowns, the 25th-ranked Beavers easily handled Arizona State 31-7 on Saturday.
Herald and News
No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17
EUGENE — Bo Nix started the week as a hobbled spectator sitting in the training room getting rehab. He ended it still hobbled, but celebrating on the field after helping keep alive Oregon's hopes of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game. Nix threw for 287 yards and one...
Herald and News
OIT roundup: Owls post lopsided basketball victories against Pacific Union
Oregon Tech snapped a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion, as the host Hustlin’ Owls converted 57% of their field-goals attempts in a 105-69 victory against Pacific Union on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court. Keegan Shivers connected on 6-of-8 3-pointers, scoring 18 points with 10 rebounds, as OIT...
Herald and News
OIT's Jonas Hartline, Nick McMillen earn All-America honors at NAIA cross country meet
All-America performances by Jonas Hartline and Nick McMillen highlighted the day for Oregon Tech at the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida. Competing at Apalachee Regional Park, the Hustlin’ Owls placed 21st overall in the 36-team field. Tech recorded 505 points – just one point out...
Herald and News
Scrivner, Lawrence Albert
Lawrence (Herb) Albert Scrivner, of Albany, OR died on November 03, 2022, with his loving wife, Penney, by his side at home. He was born on July 27, 1933, to George Albert Scrivner and Mary Bell (Todd) Scrivner in Ripley, OK. He married Geraldine Mary Stanley of Fairfield, CA on March 23, 1951; they had five children, Kirk, George, Kathy, Terry and Steve. He married Penney Marie Phelps on June 29, 1991. He worked for Suisun PD, Fairfield PD, Roseville PD, Pacific Ready Mix, and Bay City Building Materials where he retired from in 1997. He was a firearms enthusiast and opened Herb's Guns of Klamath, OR. Herb is survived by his wife Penney, brother Kenny, son's Kirk and George (Monie), daughter Terry (Ted), ex-tended family Eric and Leanna Devenport, Travis and Misty Phelps; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister's Juanita Fredericks and Joyce Nelson; brother Stanley, and children Kathy (Bruhn) and Steve.
Comments / 0