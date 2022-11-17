Lawrence (Herb) Albert Scrivner, of Albany, OR died on November 03, 2022, with his loving wife, Penney, by his side at home. He was born on July 27, 1933, to George Albert Scrivner and Mary Bell (Todd) Scrivner in Ripley, OK. He married Geraldine Mary Stanley of Fairfield, CA on March 23, 1951; they had five children, Kirk, George, Kathy, Terry and Steve. He married Penney Marie Phelps on June 29, 1991. He worked for Suisun PD, Fairfield PD, Roseville PD, Pacific Ready Mix, and Bay City Building Materials where he retired from in 1997. He was a firearms enthusiast and opened Herb's Guns of Klamath, OR. Herb is survived by his wife Penney, brother Kenny, son's Kirk and George (Monie), daughter Terry (Ted), ex-tended family Eric and Leanna Devenport, Travis and Misty Phelps; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister's Juanita Fredericks and Joyce Nelson; brother Stanley, and children Kathy (Bruhn) and Steve.

ALBANY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO