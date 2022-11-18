Read full article on original website
Raven And SK Of 'Love Is Blind' Call It Quits After Mystery Woman Says She's Been Dating SK Since 2019
Love is blind, but in many cases, it may also be short-lived. Raven Ross and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada, stars of Love Is Blind Season Three on Netflix, are the latest couple from the franchise to call it quits. The former lovers confirmed the end of their relationship less than two weeks after the season finale.
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Video Of Intense Swim Training She Endured For 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Lupita Nyong’o is making an impression on her fans after posting a behind-the-scenes video to show the world how she trained in the water while shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 54-second clip shows the actress, who played as the “war dog” spy Nakia, swimming underwater while carrying dumbbells, which appear to be about 10 to 15 pounds.
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
"The Noel Diary," "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," "12 Days of Christmas Eve," Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "Andor" and "We're Here" are among the streaming entertainment options on Thanksgiving weekend.
August Alsina Breaks Down Over 'Complex' Relationship With 3 Nieces
August Alsina opens up about being a legal guardian to his three nieces on the season finale of The Surreal Life on VH1. In 2018 the 27-year-old R&B singer gained custody of Chaylin, 14, Amaiya, 13, and Kayden, 11. Their mother, Chandra, who was planning to wed his late brother Melvin, passed away on Christmas Day from cancer. Melvin was fatally shot in New Orleans in 2010, and his slaying is still unsolved.
Michelle Obama Warns Paparazzi To Fall Back From Bothering Her Daughters
The former first lady, Michelle Obama, has urged the paparazzi to stop harassing her two daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24. Obama asked the press to understand that her daughters aren’t clamoring for attention.
