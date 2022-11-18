August Alsina opens up about being a legal guardian to his three nieces on the season finale of The Surreal Life on VH1. In 2018 the 27-year-old R&B singer gained custody of Chaylin, 14, Amaiya, 13, and Kayden, 11. Their mother, Chandra, who was planning to wed his late brother Melvin, passed away on Christmas Day from cancer. Melvin was fatally shot in New Orleans in 2010, and his slaying is still unsolved.

2 DAYS AGO