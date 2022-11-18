Brook Lopez: Scouting report and accolades

Brook Lopez|#11

Position: C

Born: 04/01/88

Height: 7-0 / 2.13

Weight: 265 lbs. / 120.2 kg.

Salary: $13,906,976

SCOUTING REPORT

One of the most amazing evolutions in modern NBA… A seven-footer who can shoot from way behind the three-point line… Adapted his game from mid-range to three… One of the best shot blockers and post defenders in the league… Ideal big man in the modern NBA… Great footwork in the paint… Has overcome serious injuries during his career… A surprisingly bad rebounder for his size… Complements high usage slashers well with his shooting.

ACCOLADES

NBA titles: 1 (2021)

All-Star: 1 (2013)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2009)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2020)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 258 LBS

Standing reach: 9-foot-5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-11.25

Height with shoes: 7-foot-0.5

Wingspan: 7-foot-5.5